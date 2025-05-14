For the second season in a row, the Indiana Pacers are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Rick Carlisle's squad beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games on Tuesday night and will now await the winner of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics series. The Knicks hold a 3-1 edge after Jayson Tatum's season-ending injury.

With the Pacers advancing, they made NBA history. They're the first team ever to be lower than a No. 3 seed and progress to the East Finals in back-to-back years.

Via Pat Boylan:

“Some history was made tonight: The Pacers last year made the Eastern Conference Finals as a 6 seed. They make it this year as a 4 seed. Indiana is the first team in NBA history to make the conference finals back-to-back years, while never being a 3 seed or higher.”

Impressive. Indiana struggled before the All-Star break but turned things around in the second half, locking down the No. 4 seed. They knocked out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, also in just five games.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way in the series clincher on Tuesday, showing out for 31 points. The Pacers overcame a 19-point deficit in the second quarter to take the series.

Carlisle gave his team serious credit for knocking off the high-flying Cavs, who were seen as a legitimate title contender.

Via ESPN:

“I have to give our guys credit; they earned this,” Carlisle said. “This was one of the best teams in the league. I'm sorry their season had to end like this. They had the perfect season, and we came along and were hot at the right time.”

The Pacers lost in the conference finals last season to the Celtics, but their season looks to be potentially over following Tatum's injury. The Knicks could be Indiana's next opponent, who beat them in the conference semifinals last spring.