On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with a resounding road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. The Pacers found themselves down by 19 points early in this contest, but as has so often been the case, Indiana showed impressive resiliency down the stretch and won the game.

The Pacers were led by Tyrese Haliburton in this game, who hit a barrage of three-pointers toward the end of the first half that made the game closer than the Cavs wanted it to be.

Haliburton has been in the headlines recently due to the behavior of his father, who got into a heated confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 5 of that series.

After Game 5 vs the Cavs, Haliburton stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and shared the hilarious story of a phone call he and his Pacers teammates made to John Haliburton following the game.

“I think my dad is enjoying watching the games from the house.. I called him after the game and the whole team got on the phone.. Everybody was like free pops until it's backwards,” said Haliburton, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

John Haliburton has since mutually agreed with the Pacers to not attend games for the foreseeable future.

The Pacers will now await the winner of the other second round series between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. New York leads that series three games to one with the series shifting back to Boston, and Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently went out with a devastating Achilles injury.

If it is the Knicks, it would be a rematch of last year's second round series between New York and Indiana, which the Pacers won in seven games.

In any case, if New York wraps up the series on Thursday, Game 1 of Pacers vs Knicks would be on Sunday from Manhattan.