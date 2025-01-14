The Indiana Pacers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-18 record as of this story's writing. After making a deep postseason run during the 2023-24 campaign, Indiana will have a challenge this season as they attempt to climb the standings. Teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are in a tremendous position to make deep postseason runs this year, but the Pacers could make things interesting by making a trade or two before the upcoming deadline.

The Pacers endured a mediocre start to the season. Fans were wondering if last season was a fluke. However, the Pacers are beginning to play well once again, reestablishing themselves as a legitimate contending team.

Trade rumors are already beginning to swirl around this Pacers team. How should Indiana approach the trade deadline, though? Should they simply look to add a couple of role players for depth purposes? Will they try to acquire a superstar?

Pacers' need becomes clear before NBA trade deadline

Tyrese Haliburton is a star guard. Myles Turner is one of the better centers in the NBA, while Pascal Siakam is a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions if necessary. The Pacers, though, would benefit from adding a versatile wing who can score at a high level.

Now we can talk about specific positions, but in all reality positions are not as important as they once were. Technically speaking, Indiana should look to add a small forward or shooting guard, but they shouldn't focus too much on specific positions. The Pacers must add a player who can provide versatility on the wing while playing alongside Haliburton, Turner and Siakam.

Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard are both good players. Moving one of them to the bench would only enhance the Pacers' depth, though. Either player could handle a sixth man role off the bench.

Who should Indiana look to acquire?

There are a few potential trade candidates, but one star player arguably makes the most sense. Before we discuss that player, it is worth mentioning that Brandon Ingram would fit with the Pacers' roster. Ingram, though, is dealing with an injury, making a possible deal risky.

If the Pacers want a player who will help the team while not forcing them to surrender an eye-opening amount of picks/talent, then Kyle Kuzma should be a candidate. At 29 years old, Kuzma is under contract through the 2026-27 season. He isn't a superstar by any means, but Kuzma is a versatile player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Kuzma is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing so far this season. He is also shooting 43 percent from the field. He's having one of his worst three-point shooting seasons of his career, shooting just 25.3 percent from beyond the arc. But with everything else Kuzma offers, the Pacers can look past his three-point shooting woes given the fact that they are ninth in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (37.2 percent).

Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma would be respectable additions. With Ingram currently dealing with an injury, however, trading for Kuzma may be their best option.