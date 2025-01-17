The Golden State Warriors are intensifying their pursuit of frontcourt help ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, prioritizing players like Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors have expanded their list of trade targets in an effort to solidify their roster for a playoff push.

Reports indicate the Warriors are no longer pursuing complementary wing players, such as Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets or Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, who had been floated in trade speculation. Instead, the team has shifted its focus entirely to bolstering the frontcourt, identifying several key candidates for potential trades.

Nikola Vucevic, Myles Turner emerge as top trade targets for Warriors' frontcourt upgrades

Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, is among the most sought-after big men on the market. The 14-year veteran is having an outstanding season for the Bulls, averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting career-high percentages of 55.6% from the field and 42.2% from three. Despite his stellar performance, the Bulls sit at 18-23.

Acquiring Vucevic would likely require significant assets. His $20 million contract this season and $21.4 million owed for the 2025-26 season position him as both a valuable addition and a financial commitment. NBA executives believe it may take a first-round pick to acquire him, though the Warriors have shown reluctance to part with such draft capital.

Turner, another priority target, offers a strong defensive presence with his shot-blocking ability. The nine-year NBA veteran is currently averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and a career-high 40.4% from three. Turner is in the final year of his two-year, $40.9 million deal, earning $19.2 million this season.

Turner’s ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim aligns with Golden State’s needs, making him an ideal fit alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, his expiring contract may complicate negotiations as the Pacers weigh their options ahead of the deadline.

Other trade possibilities for the Dubs ahead of February 6 deadline

The Warriors have also considered other frontcourt players, such as Chris Boucher and Kelly Olynyk of the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Siegel noted that the team had expressed strong interest in Nick Richards before the big man was traded to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.

Despite their urgent need for upgrades, Golden State remains cautious about parting with key assets. Siegel emphasized that the Warriors are hesitant to include Jonathan Kuminga in any trade discussions. The team is also wary of sacrificing a future first-round pick, focusing instead on leveraging expiring contracts and second-round picks to land a key player.

The Golden State Warriors, currently 20-20 and sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, face mounting pressure to strengthen their roster. With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, prioritizing a high-impact frontcourt player like Vucevic or Turner has become essential.

As the February 6 trade deadline approaches, the Warriors must balance their immediate need for reinforcements with their long-term goals. While Vucevic and Turner are top priorities, the reluctance to part with significant assets reflects Golden State’s commitment to maintaining flexibility for the future. The decisions made in the coming weeks will play a pivotal role in shaping both their playoff chances and the trajectory of the franchise.