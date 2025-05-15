All eyes were on Duke star Cooper Flagg during the NBA Draft lottery on Monday. The 6-foot-9 forward spoke about his transition into the NBA and what he thinks about today's stars. He said that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is the most “underrated” star after his performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dallas Mavericks won the lottery and experts expect them to select Flagg at the top of the draft. He highlights a 2025 class that is full of talent from top to bottom. He joins a competition amongst stars vying to take the torch from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Flagg mentioned Haliburton's name, nominating him as the most underrated player in the league today, according to House of Highlights. He spoke highly of the Olympian's talent and how the Pacers star has overcome the hate he received earlier in the playoffs.

"Who's the most underrated player in the league in your opinion?" Cooper Flagg: "Tyrese Haliburton." Walter Clayton Jr.: "Haliburton." Ace Bailey: "Cade [Cunningham]."

“I would say Tyrese Haliburton because people hate him and call him overrated all the time and say he's not that good,” said Flagg about the guard. “But he's such a good basketball player.”

Haliburton shut his haters down against the Cavaliers, leading his team to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances. Despite Donovan Mitchell's best efforts, Cleveland lost in just five games. The Pacers are one of the more underrated teams in the league, so it is fitting that their leader carries the label as the league's most underrated player.

Indiana awaits the winner of the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks series to decide the Eastern Conference. After a 127-102 Game 5 win by the Celtics, the Pacers will have some extra rest.

Unless the Mavericks trade the top overall pick in another blockbuster deal, Flagg will head to Dallas. He will have two chances to play Haliburton, who has gone from one of the league's most underrated players to one of the most feared.