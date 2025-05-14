The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season came to a close in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, not with a dramatic surge or last-second heartbreak, but with a gradual unraveling that mirrored many of the challenges they faced throughout the series. In a 114-105 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs showed flashes of potential and moments of grit, but ultimately couldn’t match Indiana’s execution or consistency.

What began as a season full of optimism, bolstered by the second-best regular season in franchise history without LeBron James, ended in familiar territory. For the second straight year, Cleveland was sent home earlier than expected in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, this time, it wasn't the Boston Celtics that bounced Cleveland. Instead, it was the fourth-seeded Pacers closing the Cavs, winning the series 4-1.

Cleveland opened Game 5 with the urgency one would expect in an elimination game. Donovan Mitchell, visibly limited by ankle and calf injuries, came out swinging. He scored 13 points in the first quarter alone. Mitchell's heroics pushed the Cavs to a 31-19 lead as Indiana struggled to find its rhythm. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, helped dominate the paint early, and the energy in Rocket Arena was pouring jet fuel into Cleveland's efforts.

Unfortunately, hot starts don't mean much since playoff games often come down to adjustments and sustainability. So, as the second quarter unfolded, the Pacers began to find their footing. Indiana knocked down seven threes in the period, quickly cutting into Cleveland’s lead. While the Cavs maintained a slim advantage at halftime, the game’s tone had shifted.

The Cavs watched their season unravel in the second half of Game 5

Coming out of halftime, the third quarter proved pivotal for Cleveland, just as it had several times throughout the series. Indiana came out with renewed confidence and rhythm, outscoring the Cavs 33-20 in the frame. The Pacers played with precision, moving the ball crisply and capitalizing on defensive lapses. Meanwhile, the Cavs struggled to regain their offensive identity. The early emphasis on attacking the paint faded, replaced by a flurry of three-point attempts that simply didn’t fall.

Even as the game began to slip away, Donovan Mitchell refused to back down. Gritting through visible pain, he delivered a valiant performance, finishing with 35 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. His relentless effort kept Cleveland within striking distance, even as the odds mounted.

Evan Mobley provided steady support, putting together a composed and efficient outing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. But beyond that duo, the Cavs struggled to find consistent contributions. Darius Garland, still hampered by injuries, couldn’t find his rhythm, managing just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Jarrett Allen, who started strong, faded in the second half and was largely a non-factor down the stretch.

Despite the uphill climb, Cleveland made one final push. A quick 10-2 burst to open the fourth quarter cut the deficit to one, and the game hung in the balance with under two minutes to play. But every time the Cavs inched closer, the Pacers had an answer. Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 31 points and eight assists, while Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam came up with timely baskets down the stretch. Myles Turner’s clutch three-pointer with 23 seconds left put the game, and the series, out of reach.

This loss will sting for quite a while

This loss will sting, not just because of what happened on the floor, but because of what it represented. The Cavs showed real progress this season. They took a step forward in the regular season, navigated adversity, and saw growth from key pieces like Mobley and Garland. But in the playoffs, particularly against an opponent as disciplined and deep as Indiana, Cleveland’s inconsistencies re-emerged at the wrong time.

Now comes an offseason full of questions. The front office, led by Koby Altman, will have to assess what this core needs to take the next step. Is it a tweak? A shakeup? Or simply more time together? These aren’t easy answers, and the weight of another early exit will only make those decisions feel more urgent.

Still, this season wasn’t without value. It revealed both the promise and the gaps. And while it didn’t end the way Cleveland had hoped, the foundation remains. It's one built on talent, resilience, and a belief that better playoff days lie ahead.