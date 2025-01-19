With the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaching, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves at a crossroads. They were once considered a team with one of the brightest outlooks in the league. Now, however, they face a reality steeped in mediocrity and unfulfilled potential. This moment calls for decisive action. For the Pelicans, the trade deadline is not merely an opportunity to salvage the current season. It is also a chance to reshape their foundation and set a course toward long-term success. Bold decisions are necessary. Two specific trades emerge as crucial steps that can perhaps reinvigorate the franchise.

The 2024-25 Season So Far

The Pelicans’ 2024-25 season has been a story of unmet expectations and growing frustration. Sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a dismal 11-32 record, the team’s campaign has spiraled into one of the league’s biggest disappointments. Injuries have once again derailed what was supposed to be a promising year. Sure, there hasn’t been significant buzz about Dejounte Murray relocating. However, New Orleans appears poised to make moves aimed at cutting payroll before the deadline.

Historically, the Pelicans have avoided paying luxury taxes, even in competitive years. Shelling out tax dollars for one of the league’s worst teams is simply not an option. The bigger question, however, is how to address their current challenges. Can the team find trade partners who are willing and able to take on some of the Pelicans' big names? Remember that New Orleans doesn't seem willing to part with Brandon Ingram despite his injury.

There is a strong likelihood that New Orleans will initiate a full-scale rebuild. This could involve trading some of their most attractive players. Key talents such as Herb Jones, Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III could be central to the team’s future plans. However, any of them could still be part of a future deal.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the New Orleans Pelicans must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Move Zion Williamson for a Fresh Start

Trading Zion Williamson may seem like a radical move. However, for the Pelicans, it has become an increasingly necessary step. One potential deal involves sending Zion to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and additional assets. This trade offers the Pelicans a chance to turn the page on Zion’s tumultuous tenure. This recently included a suspension for poor conduct. The Pels can also acquire young talent with significant upside.

In this regard, Jonathan Kuminga provides a dynamic, athletic forward who excels in transition and shows defensive potential. For his part, Andrew Wiggins adds championship pedigree and consistent scoring. This move would allow New Orleans to refocus on building a cohesive and youthful core featuring players like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi. By moving on from Zion, the franchise can lay the groundwork for a more stable and promising future.

Send Herb Jones to a Contender

Speaking of Herb Jones, he has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier defensive wings. That's thanks to his versatility, instincts, and ability to guard multiple positions. However, his prime years may not align with the Pelicans’ current rebuilding timeline. Trading Jones now would enable New Orleans to maximize his value and secure assets to support their long-term goals.

A team like the Dallas Mavericks, who are vying for championship contention, could be an ideal trade partner. In exchange for Jones, the Pelicans might receive a package that includes Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, and future first-round picks. The Mavericks are seeking a defensive upgrade to complement Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Jones’ elite defensive capabilities would make him a valuable addition to their roster.

His ability to guard multiple positions at a high level makes him a nightmare for opposing stars. Remember that Dallas struggled against elite wing players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the orevious Finals. Acquiring Jones could be the missing piece to elevate them to championship glory.

From the Pelicans’ perspective, this trade strengthens their asset pool and aligns with their reset strategy. By acquiring young talent and draft capital, New Orleans positions itself to rebuild more effectively and create a brighter future.

A New Direction

The New Orleans Pelicans are at a crossroads, and the 2025 NBA trade deadline offers a crucial opportunity to change their trajectory. Moving on from Zion Williamson and Herb Jones may be difficult decisions, but they represent necessary steps in embracing a full-scale rebuild. These trades would not only provide the Pelicans with valuable assets and greater flexibility but also allow the franchise to reset its identity and align its roster with a more sustainable vision. By prioritizing long-term success over short-term fixes, New Orleans can lay the foundation for a brighter, more competitive future in the NBA.