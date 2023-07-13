The Charlotte Hornets have had a big offseason in terms of the future of the franchise. It all started with Michael Jordan announcing the sale of the organization, although he still had final say on the No.2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After months of speculation on who that pick would be, draft night arrived and Jordan and the Hornets brass settled on Alabama star Brandon Miller. Rumors went back and forth on whether or not the Hornets would take Miller or now Portland Trailblazers guard Scoot Henderson, with the former ultimately gaining the upper hand. Many believed Miller would fall in the draft during the early days of the offseason due to his involvement in a shooting while at Alabama last year; in the end, his stock didn't take much of a hit as his character and basketball intangibles kept him high up on draft boards. While the Hornets were certainly looking to learn some things about Miller during 2023 NBA Summer League, they have learned quite a bit about second-round selection Amari Bailey as well.

Amari Bailey was one of the more highly touted prospects coming out of high school. He ultimately decided to play for UCLA, and after one year with the Bruins, opted to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. He was selected No. 41 overall by the Hornets and was predominantly slept on going into 2023 NBA Summer League. Las Vegas was an opportunity for Amari Bailey to show the rest of the NBA that he should have been drafted higher, and although the numbers haven't quite been there, he has certainly shown flashes. In general, the Hornets have had quite a few highlights through summer league so far, epitomized by the play of Brandon Miller. After 2023 NBA Summer League comes to an official close, the Hornets will have learned that they did not make a mistake with Brandon Miller and Amari Bailey could turn into an elite playmaker.

Brandon Miller was worth the No. 2 overall pick

While many speculated whether or not Miller was actually worth the No. 2 overall pick, he has certainly shown the skillset in summer league that persuaded the Hornets to draft him. Through three games Miller is averaging 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds; these aren't the best numbers across the league, but given the highlights he has posted, they are certainly just scratching the surface. Miller has had a couple of highlight plays that have caused him to go viral on social media and definitely are worthy of a No. 2 overall pick.

The top highlight of Brandon Miller's 2023 NBA Summer League so far was his ankle-snatching crossover against Victor Wembanyama. The play was blown dead, but there is no doubt that Miller had Wemby on skates and had him absolutely fooled with the hesitation dribble. Besides the highlight dribble move, Miller has thrown down multiple poster dunks and had a few lethal step-back three-pointers that hit all nylon. The actual statistics that guys put up in NBA Summer League are not as important as how comfortable they look on the court; it is very evident that Brandon Miller is teeming with confidence and has the skillset that could potentially blossom into one of the best in the game. It might take some time, but the Hornets will leave 2023 NBA Summer League knowing Brandon Miller has all the potential in the world and the confidence to live up to it.

Amari Bailey could be a steal

Amari Bailey has not been one of the better players throughout 2023 NBA Summer League if just numbers were being checked. He is averaging 7.3 points and somehow 0.0 assists from the guard position; if one were to look at these numbers without taking the eye-test into consideration, there would certainly be a lot of inspiration left to be desired. However, the eye-test is imperative when attempting to judge Bailey and the output he has put onto the court during summer league. In limited minutes, Bailey has shown an extensive bag that can only be so natural to guys at such a young age. He is definitely raw, but his skillset is immense, and if he becomes more disciplined with the ball and with his decision-making, he has the makings of becoming an elite NBA guard.

The best part about Bailey's game is that he has a plethora of moves at all three levels. He can nail the three-point shot, but he is most deadly from around the mid-range, using creativity and dribble moves to find his shot. This is a lost art in today's game, and there is certainly a niche for players who become good enough at creating their own opportunities. Jalen Brunson is a player that immediately comes to mind that Amari Bailey could transform into. Both are smaller, left-handed guards that rely on footwork and patience to get open; not to mention, it took Brunson many years to become the player he is today. If Amari Bailey can put in the work like Brunson has, then the Hornets might have learned after NBA Summer League that they drafted a future all-star in the second round.