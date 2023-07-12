Charlotte Hornets' No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller finally silenced his doubters with a big NBA Summer League performance Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miller finished the game with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks on 53/50/100 shooting splits.

Fans have been hard on Miller for lackluster Summer League performances and a poor showing in the NCAA tournament in March. With No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama getting all the praise for a strong Summer League showing Sunday night, it has to come as a relief for Miller to do his thing at a high level.

Furthermore, Miller's breakout Summer League game came against the Blazers, who drafted Scoot Henderson third overall. Many thought the Hornets made a mistake selecting Miller with Henderson still available. Though Henderson didn't play in Tuesday night's contest, maybe some of the skeptical Hornets fans are feeling a bit better today.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miller had five turnovers in his Summer League debut, and then more fouls than points in his second showing. His NCAA tournament performance was worse. In Alabama's first round matchup against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Miller put up zero points. In their elimination game vs. San Diego State, he shot 3-19 in the loss.

The Hornets have just one game left before the Summer League tournament begins. It's important for Miller to gain some confidence ahead of the NBA season, and this strong outing certainly relieves tension within the Hornets organization. Nobody doubts Miller's talent, but with all of the off-the-court baggage, many saw this as a risky pick.