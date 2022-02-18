2 top buyout candidates for Hornets after 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, ranked

The Charlotte Hornets have a great young core, and they have a shot at making a solid postseason run. Charlotte is led by second-year guard LaMelo Ball. Ball has played at a high level this season, earning himself a spot in the All-Star Game.

The Hornets are making an effort to contend in the competitive Eastern Conference. They are currently 29-30 on the season, which puts them in 9th place in the East. Charlotte made a great move at the deadline by acquiring center Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards.

Harrell will have a significant impact for the Hornets off the bench. This season, he is averaging 14.2 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64.9 percent from the field.

He has played three games with the Hornets and has increased his points, rebounds, blocks, and efficiency. Harrell is an excellent lob threat, and he gets easy looks with Ball at point guard.

While the roster was improved by acquiring Harrell, they still need to make a few moves. If the Hornets want to make a playoff run, adding a role player or two would be beneficial.

With that said, here are the two top buyout candidates for the Hornets after the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, ranked.

Hornets Buyout Candidates

2. Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic is a great veteran point guard that would give them outstanding leadership off the bench. Dragic is a shot creator and playmaker with a ton of playoff experience.

He struggled this season with the Toronto Raptors but was a crucial part of the Miami Heat for years. Last season with the Heat, Dragic averaged 13.4 points per game along with 4.4 assists. He shot 43.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from behind the arc.

When the Heat went to the NBA Finals in 2020, Dragic was pivotal on their deep run. During that stretch, he averaged 19.1 points per game, providing a much-needed scoring kick for them. While he’s past his prime, Dragic would be impactful in limited minutes.

He could also help Ball develop into a better player. Dragic is a savvy veteran that would be a solid pickup on the buyout market.

1. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder is the best option available for the Hornets to improve. The Houston Rockets may hold onto him for the rest of the season, but he would fit well in Charlotte if he becomes available.

This season, Schroder is averaging 14.3 points per game along with 4.4 assists. He is shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Schroder and Harrell already have chemistry from last season on the Los Angeles Lakers, which would instantly make them an excellent bench duo.

The Hornets have great depth at wing and could use a backup point guard. While adding a better starting center is the long-term goal, they can’t acquire one via the buyout market.

Adding one of these players would help them make a run in the playoffs. Although these additions won’t make them a championship contender, they could make some noise. Getting the young core playoff experience would set them up for a great season next year, especially if they add a great center.

Ball will be the key to how far they go, as he is the star they are building around. He is a phenomenal scorer and playmaker with unreal potential. The Hornets were in the play-in game last season but were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.

Charlotte is bound to have a solid season, and adding a role player in the buyout market would help them go farther in the postseason.