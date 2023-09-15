The Charlotte Hornets are not in a very good position as the start of the 2023-24 NBA season draws near. They do have a franchise player in LaMelo Ball, an intriguing young lottery pick in Brandon Miller and a talented center duo in Mark Williams and Nick Richards. They made a wise decision opting to re-sign PJ Washington. aside from that though, it's unclear what else they have on their roster. Making a trade or two before the NBA trade deadline this season would really benefit the Hornets in clearing up some of the clutter on their roster. They should look to move Gordon Hayward and James Bouknight by the deadline.

Hornets trade Gordon Hayward

The first trade the Hornets should look to make this NBA season is shipping off veteran small forward Gordon Hayward. Hayward's contract has made him a little bit difficult to trade, but he is in the final year of his deal which might make him a little bit more attractive to potential trade partners.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's not like Hayward isn't capable of being a contributor on this team. This past season he still averaged 14.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 32.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He just doesn't fit on this team anymore and is in the way of younger players who will need minutes to develop.

The Hornets are not making the playoffs this season and they should focus on the future rather than a short-sighted goal of trying to get into the play-in. Trading Hayward to a contending team that could use him would benefit all parties involved.

Hornets trade James Bouknight

This is a trade idea that might come as a shocker, but like moving Hayward, it's a trade that would benefit everyone and the Hornets should look to do this NBA season.

Bouknight is a former lottery pick but he hasn't been able to find a consistent role in the Hornets rotation these past two seasons. He has shown flashes here and there but hasn't quite found his footing in the NBA. It didn't help matters at all that he had an overall underwhelming showing during NBA Summer League.

This season probably won't get any easier for Bouknight in terms of trying to earn playing time. The Hornets are likely going to start Terry Rosier at shooting guard alongside LaMelo Ball. They also seem invested in the development of Bryce McGowens who plays the same position as Bouknight.

Bouknight should have some value around the league, however. He's still very young and full of potential. He did shoot 34.7 percent from three-point range as a rookie in 2021-22. He's played well when the Hornets have assigned him to the G League with the Greensboro Swarm. Ideally, the Hornets would be the exact kind of team that Bouknight should be on. That's a young, developing team with their eyes on the future. But the Hornets seem invested elsewhere.

These potential trades are more about what the Hornets are sending out rather than about what they would be receiving back. It's about clearing out space on their roster for other players whom they are more invested in. There should be a market for both Gordon Hayward and James Bouknight around the league and the Hornets would do well to test that market.