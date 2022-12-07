By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The 2022 fantasy football season has been a wild ride for those of us who have participated this year, and we are coming down to the homestretch of the season. If your playoff bracket doesn’t start in Week 14, it will almost certainly be kicking off in Week 15. With each game becoming more and more important, that makes crafting our Week 14 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list even more important to check out.

Wide receivers have been the most consistent source of production in fantasy football this season, and if you have managed to get your hands on some of the top wideouts available, you should be in good shape. But even if you have a star wide receiver or two, it’s worth seeing who could fill in the secondary spots, or who would be worth sitting, so let’s jump into the list.

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Well what a turn of events this has been for Garrett Wilson. Wilson was nothing more than a bench option through Week 12 this season, and out of nowhere, he has become a must start if you are lucky enough to have him on your roster. Wilson had his second straight monster outing in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in eight passes on a whooping 15 targets for 162 yards. Wilson is Mike White’s favorite target in the passing game, and considering how much better White has looked than Zach Wilson in his two starts, that immediately makes Wilson a must-start player regardless of the New York Jets opponent.

Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown returned from the injured reserve ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 13 bye in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and proved that he still has quite a lot of value in the passing game despite the return of DeAndre Hopkins. Brown has scored at least 10 fantasy points (in PPR leagues) in every game he has played this season, and he remains Kyler Murray’s go-to option in the short passing game. Brown’s floor in PPR leagues makes him a must-start option even with Hopkins back in the fold, and his big play ability makes him a potential boom candidate in Week 14 as well.

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

You have to feel for DJ Moore, who is easily one of the best wide receivers in the game, but continues to suffer through terrible quarterback play. But Moore now has Sam Darnold back under center, and his rapport with Darnold is the best among the three quarterbacks he’s played with this season. Moore torched the Denver Broncos for 103 yards and a touchdown on six catches ahead of Carolina’s Week 13 bye, and against a vulnerable Seattle Seahawks secondary, Moore should have another big day. With Darnold constantly looking his way, expect Moore to have a big day for fantasy football managers in the air for the Panthers.

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith has become the proverbial “boom or bust” wide receiver option in fantasy this season. He has had five games where he’s scored 15 or more points in PPR leagues, while also having five games where he’s failed to put up ten points as well. That discrepancy makes it tough to totally rely on Smith, and against a feisty New York Giants defense in Week 14, it feels safer to leave Smith on the bench for this one. Jalen Hurts will likely target A.J. Brown early and often, and if the Philadelphia Eagles go up early, Smith could end up being a complete nonfactor in this game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster seemed to finally be getting on the same page as Patrick Mahomes, but saw his progress get stunted once he suffered a concussion Week 10. Smith-Schuster has put together two disappointing outings in his return to action, and a Week 14 matchup doesn’t exactly bode well for Smith-Schuster either. The Denver Broncos have a tough defense, but this feels like a game where the Chiefs will go ahead early and simply run the game out afterwards. Smith-Schuster would likely need to strike early in this game, but it’s likely better to just leave him on the bench and hope he can figure things out over the next few weeks.

Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

Another “boom or bust” option, Gabe Davis hasn’t really had the season expected of him in 2022. He was expected to become the de facto number two option behind Stefon Diggs, but he’s largely been limited to deep shots all season long. Sometimes they hit, and sometimes they don’t, which makes Davis a frustrating fantasy option. Against a tough Jets defense playing some of their best football of the season, starting Davis here does not seem like a good idea, and while there’s a chance he could breakout on the bench, there are more reliable options for fantasy football managers to turn to in Week 14.