Published November 28, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers picked up a convincing win over the Denver Broncos in Week 12, and it seems Steve Wilks doesn’t want to stray too far away from the recent formula for success. With a bye week looming, Wilks has already gone and declared that Sam Darnold will be the Panthers’ starting quarterback in Week 14 vs. the Seahawks, according to Ari Meirov.

After impressing in the win vs. the Broncos, Wilks is set to roll with Darnold again after the Panthers get a much-needed week off. Wilks did not declare who the Panthers’ backup quarterback would be for the game, leaving the door open for P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to compete for clipboard duties.

The decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise and could finally hint at some stability at the position going forward. The Panthers have done a juggling act when it comes to the quarterback position, shuffling between Mayfield, Walker, and Darnold amid various injuries and mixed performances.

It looks as if, at least for now, Darnold has secured the starting role for another game. Week 12 was Darnold’s first start of the season, and he was solid against an excellent Broncos’ pass defense. Darnold completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 164 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. More importantly, the Panthers picked up a 23-10 win.

Darnold will be back under center to face Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in what will be a battle of former Jets quarterbacks in Week 14. The Panthers are hoping Darnold will pick up right where he left off