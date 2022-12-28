By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

Week 17 is a big one in the NFL, not just for the teams still fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but for fantasy football managers who are looking to win themselves a championship this year. Championship week kicks off in Week 17, which makes checking out our start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list even more important if you are still playing for a title.

Wide receivers are typically going to be your most consistent source of production in fantasy football, so starting the right ones is a key piece of the puzzle. Some wide receivers are obviously must starts, but let’s take a look at three wide receivers who should start in those secondary spots, and three who should ride the bench in Week 17.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson has made a big impact in the second half of the season for the Green Bay Packers as a touchdown machine. He’s cooled off in recent weeks, and picked up an injury in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, but had he stayed in for the entire contest, he may have been in line for a big outing. Watson should be able to play in Week 17, and if he does, he will have a favorable matchup against a Minnesota Vikings secondary that has allowed wide receivers to get tons of fantasy points this season. The Packers need to win in Week 17, and if they take to the air frequently, that means that Aaron Rodgers will be looking Watson’s way frequently, making him a strong starting option here.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense isn’t good by any stretch of the imagination, but that hasn’t stopped Jerry Jeudy from becoming the focal point of the offense from seemingly out of nowhere. Jeudy is averaging 19 fantasy football points per game over his last four outings using ESPN’s standard PPR scoring for wide receivers, and he continues to develop a strong rapport with whoever finds themselves under center for the Broncos. Jeudy had a monster outing against the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 14, and that just so happens to be his opponent in Week 17. Jeudy likely won’t score three touchdowns in this game, but he’s still a strong starting option this week.

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

This is really only a play in deeper leagues, so if you are in a 10 or 12 team league, it likely isn’t a good idea to start Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is the top wideout in the inconsistent New England Patriots offense, which makes him a fairly unreliable starting option. But the Patriots absolutely have to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and considering the success they had in the second half of their Week 16 contest airing the football out, it wouldn’t be surprising if they tried to get more downfield throws going. Meyers isn’t a downfield threat, but he’s quarterback Mac Jones’ favorite target, and he could have a big day, particularly in PPR leagues, if things work out for the Pats offense.

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin has once again managed to produce at a very high level despite an inconsistent quarterback situation. Neither Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz are strong quarterbacks, but that hasn’t really prevented McLaurin from being a strong wideout. McLaurin seems to have a higher ceiling with Heinicke under center, but it looks like Wentz will be returning to the field in Week 17 for Washington, which takes away from McLaurin’s potential production ever so slightly. Combine that with a tough matchup against a strong Cleveland Browns secondary, and it doesn’t seem like a great idea to start McLaurin this week.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster has had some weeks where he’s Patrick Mahomes favorite target in the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs passing attack, and some where he’s a complete afterthought. Regardless of what side of the spectrum he finds himself on in Week 17, it doesn’t seem like a good idea to start him against the Broncos. Yes, Smith-Schuster had a big game against them back in Week 14 (22.4 fantasy football points) but the Broncos have a strong secondary, and they likely will give Smith-Schuster a bit more attention in this one. Mahomes didn’t look Smith-Schuster’s way very often in Week 16, and it wouldn’t be surprising if that trend continued for a second straight week.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2022 season hasn’t been particularly kind to Mike Evans, and for whatever reason, he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have been wildly out of sync for much of the season. Evans has clearly taken a backseat to Chris Godwin in the passing game recently, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown since all the way back in Week 4. Could Evans turn things around against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17? Sure, but counting on him to do so is risky. Evans hasn’t been very reliable in his past five outings, and him and Brady are not on the same page right now. Banking on that to change in Week 17 could kill your championship hopes, which makes Evans a bench candidate here.