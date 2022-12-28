By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders are in the thick of a playoff race as the end of the 2022 regular season approaches. In a crucial Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they are going back to Carson Wentz, their original starter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ron Rivera has informed the Commanders’ quarterbacks that Carson Wentz will be the starter as they face the Browns. Taylor Heinicke will be the backup after leading Washington to a 5-3-1 record after Wentz got injured.

After not playing since Week 6, Wentz played the fourth quarter of the Commanders’ previous game against the San Francisco 49ers. He tallied 123 yards and a touchdown while completing 12 of his 16 pass attempts. In seven games this season, he has recorded 1,612 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a pass competition percentage of 62.9 percent.

Despite the team’s recent success with Heinicke, Wentz was expected to get the nod down the stretch with the playoffs within reach. Washington is eager to get back into the postseason and will most likely have to secure wins against the Browns this weekend and then the Dallas Cowboys after that. Wentz finds himself in a similar situation to last season, when his immense struggles were a key reason why the Indianapolis Colts missed the postseason.

As the last two weeks of the regular season approach, the Commanders are on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture with two Wild Card spots up for grabs. The New York Giants are ahead of them in the standings and can clinch one of those spots with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.