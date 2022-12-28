By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The fantasy football championships are set to kick off in Week 17 in most leagues, and it’s clear that it is do-or-die time for fantasy managers who find themselves in the championships. Even if you don’t find yourself in the championship, there is likely still something worth playing for. So for that reason, it makes checking out our Week 17 start ’em sit ’em tight ends list very important.

Week 17 fantasy football start ’em sit ’em: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight end production is very tough to come by, which makes it very important for fantasy managers to have an option they can turn to on a weekly basis. Sometimes you do, and sometimes you don’t, but for Week 17, it’s very important to have a tight end you can count on. So with that being said, let’s dive into the list and take a look at three tight ends you should start and three you should sit in Week 17.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

In most cases this season, Cole Kmet has not been a starting caliber tight end this season. But in Week 17, the Chicago Bears have a pretty favorable offensive matchup against the Detroit Lions. And in case you forgot, it’s worth remembering that Kmet’s biggest game of the season (23.4 fantasy points using ESPN’s standard PPR scoring) came back in Week 10 against the Lions. Kmet may not have as big of a game, but it’s not completely unreasonable to expect him to have another big day against Detroit. And considering the lack of other true starting caliber tight ends, Kmet’s high ceiling makes him more than worth it as a starter in this one.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz will always find a way to get targets in the Dallas Cowboys offense, it’s just not always a guarantee that he is going to turn those targets into consistent fantasy football points. Schultz has had some big games here and there for fantasy managers this season, but for the most part, it’s been a disappointing campaign for him. But in Week 17, the Cowboys have a good matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled to defend tight ends this season. Schultz is still a top-tier red zone threat in Dallas’ offense, and that makes him a very strong starting option if you are in need of a tight end this week.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

For much of the season, Tyler Higbee has been a surprisingly good tight end option, especially in PPR leagues. But he’s really shown his value in recent weeks with the addition of Baker Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams offense. Mayfield loves his tight ends, and with most of L.A.’s other top targets in the passing game out for the rest of the season, that has made Higbee his top target. Higbee had an explosive 30.4 outing in Week 16 against a strong Denver Broncos defense, and it seems reasonable to expect him to continue to produce at a high rate for the remainder of the season, making him a must-start option in Week 17.

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert returned to the field in Week 16 after missing the past five games with a shoulder injury, and while it wasn’t a spectacular outing, it gives fantasy managers another option to run out at the most barren position in fantasy football. The problem is that Goedert isn’t going to be Gardner Minshew’s first option under center for as long as Jalen Hurts is forced to miss time, which immediately limits his fantasy value. Goedert is also going against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, which is particularly noteworthy considering how they have allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends all season long. For that reason, Goedert may be worth sending to the bench this week.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku is becoming a bit of a regular on the sit ’em list, which goes to show how bad of a state the Cleveland Browns offense is in right now. Njoku has a high ceiling, especially given how big of a red zone threat he is, but the Browns offense hasn’t looked capable of doing anything right since Deshaun Watson returned to the field. Njoku has only combined to score 9.2 fantasy points over the past two weeks, and against a tough Washington Commanders defense, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon. Njoku remains an increasingly risky play for fantasy managers in the playoffs, and it’s best to leave him on the bench at this stage of the season.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller has a pretty high ceiling at tight end, and when he’s fully healthy, and the Las Vegas Raiders offense is humming, he’s one of the best fantasy football tight end options. The problem is that the Raiders offense is certainly not humming, and they are going up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Waller has been solid since returning from his lengthy stint on the injured reserve, but the Raiders are a mess, and against the 49ers defense, which is arguably the best in the league, the offensive problems Las Vegas is facing could get exposed time and again in this one. Waller is a very risky play, and it’s probably better to just leave on the bench this week.