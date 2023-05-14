Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

If a team is in need of a spark, they’ll often turn to their farm system. A top prospect getting called up is not only beneficial to their team, but fantasy baseball gold. In Week 8 of the fantasy baseball season, top prospects make up half of the top waiver wire pickups.

Landing a strong prospect off waivers is crucial for fantasy baseball purposes. Since that player began the year in the minors, they likely weren’t on anyone’s draft radar. Adding a player with major potential for free off of the waiver gives an owner immense long-term potential.

However, prospects aren’t the only players who can shine on the waiver wire. Sometimes unheralded players get opportunities with their new teams and show their true potential. Much like a prospect, adding a player no one was thinking of before the season is the best way to maximize any fantasy baseball roster.

As the MLB enters the dog days of summer, fantasy baseball owners are trying to refine their rosters. Any of our Week 8 top four waiver wire pickups are sure to give any roster a boost.

Casey Schmitt – SS San Francisco Giants

With Brandon Crawford going down, the San Francisco Giants turned to prospect Casey Schmitt at shortstop. While Crawford has been activated from the injured list, Schmitt might not be giving up his starting spot anytime soon.

Heading into Sunday, Schmitt had appeared in five games for the Giants. He is hitting a blistering .550 with two home runs and five RBI. When Crawford returned to shortstop, San Francisco moved Schmitt to third base to key his bat in the lineup.

Schmitt is currently ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Giants’ organization, via MLB Pipeline. San Francisco didn’t call him up for the infielder to sit on the bench.

Even with Crawford back, Schmitt is seemingly staying in San Francisco’s lineup. With the way he has been hitting, it’s no surprise. If Schmitt keeps raking, it may be too late to grab him off of the waiver wire.

Christopher Morel – 2B/OF Chicago Cubs

Unlike Schmitt, Morel has spent time in the MLB. However, his performance in 2023 has opened Chicago’s eyes to his potential future with the Cubs

Morel has played in five games thus far for Chicago. He is hitting .381 with three home runs, six RBI and a stolen base. In his five games, Morel has yet to come away hitless. His home runs all came in separate games as Morel has shown his talent comes with consistency.

Alongside his strong bat, Morel also has eligibility in most leagues at both second base and outfield. That versatility will be crucial in fantasy baseball roster decision making. If Morel is in the lineup, he should be starting in fantasy baseball. Being able to play him in two positions increases his Week 8 waiver wire viability.

Morel appeared in 113 games with the Cubs last season. While he had 16 home runs, 47 RBI and 10 stolen bases, he hit just .235. As Morel looks to gain a more permanent role in Chicago, fantasy baseball owners should take notice.

Eury Perez – SP Miami Marlins

Eury Perez is currently the top prospect in the Miami Marlins’ organization, via MLB Pipeline. He ranks as the ninth-overall prospect in all of baseball. After making his debut for the Marlins, Perez had an opportunity to show why pundits are so high on him.

Perez took on the Cincinnati Reds in his MLB debut. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven. Of the 14 outs Miami converted with Perez on the mound, half were strikeouts. Both of Perez’s earned runs came via solo home runs. If he can limit the long ball, Perez has the stuff to be a fantasy baseball star.

The right-hander made the jump to the majors straight from AA. Over 44 appearances at the minor league level, Perez put up a 2.85 ERA and a 260/60 K/BB ratio.

Skipping AAA, it may take Perez a few starts to get truly acclimated to the MLB. However, the star prospect’s strikeout potential certainly makes him a prime Week 8 fantasy baseball waiver wire pick up.

Yennier Cano – RP Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles acquired Yennier Cano in the trade that sent Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins. After struggling in his Baltimore debut, Cano has been a revelation for the Orioles this season.

Last year, Cano appeared in 13 games for Baltimore and held a horrid 11.50 ERA. Over 15 appearances this year, Cano has completely transformed himself.

The right hander has yet to allow a run over his 19.2 innings of work. He has only allowed four total hits and has a sterling 22/0 K/BB ratio. To put it bluntly, Cano has been nearly perfect.

If your league counts holds, Cano is a must-add as he already has seven on the season. However, Cano has racked up three saves and will be first in line if Felix Bautista ever goes down or needs a day off.

Regardless, Cano has arguably been the hottest pitcher in baseball this year. In terms of relief pitchers, Cano might be the finest available on the Week 8 fantasy baseball waiver wire.