Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's presence on the sidelines this season has elevated concern for Skip Bayless about the WNBA.

Clark has missed 12 of the Fever's 25 games so far, with injuries having her miss consecutive games in different periods. This has stunted Indiana's rise in the standings though they have kept themselves afloat.

Bayless reflected on Clark's health during a July 24 episode of the Skip Bayless Show. He stated the WNBA needs to have the star guard healthy on a physical and mental level. Otherwise, they might lose their ability to have steady viewership from casual fans.

“The WNBA has better get Caitlin Clark physically and mentally healthy or risk sliding right back off the national map. I'm sorry but I'm just being honest: I find it difficult to watch WNBA games without her on the floor,” Bayless said.

What lies ahead for Caitlin Clark, Fever

Skip Bayless would have a point about the WNBA's popularity with Caitlin Clark on the sidelines. The league had its best draws when Clark is on the court for the Fever, prompting a need for the star to have a full recovery.

13 games into the season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, five rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. She is shooting 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from beyond the arc, and 82% from the free-throw line.

Her injuries may have played an impact on her shooting efficiency, as her splits are all down across the board. Despite this, she can bounce back from it if she can handle the physicality opposing teams are applying onto her.

Indiana has a 13-12 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Dream and 4.5 games behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Sky on July 27 at 3 p.m. ET.