In 2028, the WNBA will return to Cleveland as part of a league-wide expansion. But they are already ahead of the curve when it comes to generating fandom.

According to Stephanie Kaloi of High Post Hoops, Nick Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, stated that the franchise has accumulated 5,000 ticket deposits. Kaloi also said that only 9% of those deposits derived from Cavaliers season ticket holders.

The report also states that season ticket deposits are only $28.

The team is following in the path of the Golden State Valkyries. They accumulated 22,000 season ticket deposits before they launched their inaugural season this year. The last time the WNBA was in Cleveland was during the inaugural season of 1997.

The Cleveland Rockers existed from 1997 to 2003. During that time, they made only one playoff appearance, in 1998. One of their most famous players was Lynette Woodard, who became the first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Cleveland will join Detroit and Philadelphia as WNBA expansion cities set to launch by 2030. The surge in ticket deposits reflects the growing hype surrounding the team and the WNBA's expansion.

The logistical sense of the WNBA in Cleveland

Aside from history, it makes absolute sense to have a WNBA team in Cleveland. For one, they have a vibrant sporting culture.

There are the Cavaliers, Guardians, and Browns. All of whom have rabid fan bases that can transfer that same fandom to the WNBA franchise. Not only that, but Cleveland also has tourist attractions such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

The same holds for Detroit and Philadelphia, whose identities are in part defined by their sports teams. In 2026, Toronto will debut the Tempo as the next WNBA team.

The hope is for other cities to put forward a bit for franchises in the years ahead. In its full context, Cleveland meets the moment.