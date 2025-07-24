With the WNBA 2025 All-Star Weekend officially over and the second half of the season underway, it acts as a sort of soft reset for some of the league's teams and players. As the campaign barrels toward the playoffs, there are some important storylines to keep track of as they approach a conclusion. Let's take a look at the eight most pressing issues facing the W.

Las Vegas Aces: Can they right the ship?

Las Vegas has faced turbulence in 2025 under Becky Hammon, dealing with roster disruptions and player absences early on. Despite ingrained star power in A’ja Wilson, along with Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Jewell Loyd, the team has battled inconsistent production and chemistry lapses. Injuries to Megan Gustafson and a preseason pregnancy announcement for Cheyenne Parker-Tyus further thinned their bench.

Wilson continues to anchor the squad, earning multiple Western Conference Player of the Week honors, and remains a top MVP candidate based on her stat line and impact. The key storyline: Will Hammon and the veteran core reestablish defensive tenacity and sync to reclaim contender status, or will the Aces slump out of playoff range? Their second-half trajectory could be decisive in both Western Conference dynamics and MVP voting.

A surprise playoff run for the Mystics?

With a blend of promising rookie contributions and veteran leadership, the Mystics have quietly positioned themselves in Eastern Conference playoff conversations. Rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, coupled with Brittney Sykes anchoring defensively, provide a youthful edge. Their recent win over the Seattle Storm showcased bench and rotation depth, as backups led a comeback with a 17–2 fourth quarter run.

Consistently hovering around .500, the Mystics are tangled with the expansion Golden State Valkyries and the Aces for a postseason seed. If their youthful pieces can blend quickly and Sykes maintains consistency, they could be poised to “shock everyone” by squeezing into the playoffs.

Dallas Wings & Paige Bueckers: Rookie star and a team awakening

First overall pick Paige Bueckers has exploded in her rookie season. She made league history as the fastest player to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists. She’s also been named an All-Star starter, delivering standout performances including a 35‑point outing on June 11 while managing illness and concussion protocol.

Dallas has faced injury adversity, including with Tyasha Harris, who's sidelined for the season, and Maddy Siegrist, who's dealing with a knee fracture. Despite that, Bueckers and All-Star scorer Arike Ogunbowale have anchored Dallas in a defined rebuild that’s gaining momentum.

Can Bueckers continue her meteoric rise, forge strong chemistry with Ogunbowale, and lead Dallas into postseason contention? It’s also a test of new head coach Chris Koclanes and GM Curt Miller to convert individual brilliance into wins.

Golden State Valkyries: Can the expansion team endure?

The Valkyries have exceeded expectations, staying close to playoff range in their inaugural season. With the season-ending knee injury to All-Star Kayla Thornton, the spotlight now falls on 23-year-old Janelle Salaün and new center Iliana Rupert. The team faces a crossroads and must decide whether to pursue trade acquisitions like Megan Gustafson or possibly move veteran assets such as Tiffany Hayes or Cecilia Zandalasini. They are under contract constraints for 2026, granting flexibility.

With 21 games left and a critical road-heavy stretch ahead, their longevity hinges on internal development versus external reinforcements. If they crack the top eight, they would become history’s first expansion team to make the playoffs in their debut season.

StudBudz next moves

The WNBA now boasts one of the most authentic and hilarious player-run media projects ever: StudBudz. Hosted by Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, StudBudz is a Twitch streaming channel that gives us all an entertaining and raw look into life in the WNBA and the personalities of its players. The “Stud Budz” were the viral stars of All-Star Weekend, with everyone trying to get on their 72-hour stream (or consciously avoiding it). Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman highlighted the league’s queer culture in an authentic format that featured everyone from their fellow All-Stars to the commissioner and even spilled some news in the process. The breakfast meeting that resulted in the players’ union Saturday night shirts was teased on the stream, as Ogwumike came to wake up the Budz.

The StudBudz hosted a 72-hour All-Star Weekend stream that showcased all the behind-the-scenes footage we could want from the Orange carpet and other events all weekend. Clark made a laid-back appearance, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert was caught dancing, and even DJ Diplo made the stream as the Budz jovially asked him to stop playing EDM.

As the WNBA grows, it’s clear the players, their personalities, and their self-driven media projects remain the backbone of that growth.

MVP race: Can anyone challenge Napheesa Collier?

Napheesa Collier emerged as the MVP favorite, posting around 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, plus steals and blocks early in the season, anchoring a league-leading Lynx start featuring a 22–4 record. She captained the Western squad in the All-Star Game for the first time and solidified her standing as MVP frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, despite injuries, remains a household name and strong narrative candidate. Her odds for MVP have shifted, but her slower, inconsistent season has allowed Collier and A’ja Wilson to overtake her in betting markets. If Clark returns healthy and leads Indiana into the playoffs, she’ll regain serious traction—but Collier’s consistency and Memphis Lynx dominance set a high bar. Wilson remains in the mix too, though slightly behind Collier in current evaluations.

Thus far, it’s Collier’s MVP race to lead. Any challenge requires Clark to sustain high-level play and stay healthy.

Caitlin Clark’s return timeline & Fever resilience

Clark’s injury-plagued second season includes a left quadriceps strain and later a left groin injury. Initially thought to be a two-week absence, she’s missed 12 games in total and has no definitive timeline for return. The Fever emphasize long‑term recovery and are cautious about rushing her return.

She returned for a scheduled home game versus Golden State on July 9 and played limited minutes, logging solid minutes before reinjuring her groin in mid‑July. As of now, Clark remains day-to-day, with no set date. Without her, Indiana has leaned on Boston, Mitchell, and Sophie Cunningham, who earned acclaim for stepping up with efficient shooting in a win over Las Vegas.

If she returns mid‑to‑late season healthy, she could reassert impact, but if extended recovery continues, Indiana risks slipping in the standings. Her ability to remain available and effective will be a decisive factor for the Fever’s postseason fate.

Los Angeles Sparks & Cameron Brink: Injury comeback spark?

Cameron Brink (No. 2 pick in 2024) missed all of 2025 so far due to a torn ACL. As of late July, her status has been updated to “doubtful,” but for the first time, she’s active in team assessments. Coach Lynne Roberts suggests a possible return by the end of July, with potential debut Tuesday versus the Aces if no setbacks occur.

The Sparks have been on a modest three-game win streak and sit just 1.5 games outside of playoff positioning. Brink’s defensive presence—averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game during her limited rookie season—could add a needed interior toughness. If healthy, her return represents a meaningful boost to Los Angeles’s second-half push.