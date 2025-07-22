The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, wasn't just a series of basketball-related events — it was a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the hardwood. From the on-court historic performances to the off-court viral moments, there was no shortage of electrifying activity that entertained fans and created an unforgettable weekend. Let's take a look at the game-changing and transcendent moments that will live on in the W's lore for years to come.

8. Show-stopping fashion

Pressure’s not just on the court… #2025WNBAAllStar looks came HEAVY 🤩 📸: Dominique Oliveto pic.twitter.com/txHk2l01ej — WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



WNBA players usually turn heads with their tunnel fashions, but All-Star Weekend's looks were on another level. Sky's Angel Reese and Aces' A'ja Wilson shut the Orange Carpet down with their leopard-print trench coat paired with fierce sunglasses and goddess-like gown with a high slit, respectively. Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu came brand loyal in her Nike swoosh-donned belted dress and tights. Storm's Nneka Ogwumike represented her Nigerian culture with a floor-length patterned gown. Even Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, AKA the StudBudz, turned their matching track suit sets into merch. The runway-level atmosphere embraced individual expression and busted the myth that women's basketball players can't show off other sides of their personalities through their clothing.

7. Rookies represent

Wings' Paige Bueckers and the Mystics' duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen carved out their own spotlight over the weekend as the only three rookies in the W chosen as All-Stars. Reserve Citron held her own in the 3-Point Contest, and even though she didn't win, her efforts were recognized and rewarded by Ionescu, who decided to share half of her prize money from her win with the Notre Dame alum.

Iriafen had her shining moment during the All-Star Game itself, benefitting from Breanna Stewart's sportsmanlike turnover-assist as she nailed a last-second 4-point shot. And Bueckers' best highlights came from her out-of-game antics — trolling teammates, joining group sing-alongs on the StudBudz's livestream, playing the little sister role to players from around the W, hard-launching her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd, and challenging the vets on her All-Star squad, including Collier herself, to one-on-one matchups in practice.

The first-year players proved they already have what it takes to hang in the WNBA, and they're each primed for a return trip in a year. With this much excitement right out the gate, W fans might be in for a treat come 2026.

6. Liberty sweep the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest

Ionescu and Natasha Cloud reminded everyone of New York's roster dominance when it came to the All-Star Friday night events. Ionescu etched her name in the WNBA record books when she became only the second player to win the 3-Point Contest multiple times. Ionescu's hot shooting in the final round edged out Dream star Allisha Gray to take home her second 3-point title after winning in 2023.

Cloud’s success in the Skills Challenge gave Liberty fans even more to celebrate. The veteran guard posted the fastest time in Round 1 at 34.1 seconds and clinched the title in a tight final with 36.4 seconds, barely beating out the Storm’s Erica Wheeler in a thrilling showdown that showcased Cloud's versatility. This marked Cloud’s first All-Star event win, and it was much deserved for a player known for her leadership and playoff experience.

5. Caitlin Clark's sideline coaching

Despite being sidelined with a nagging groin injury, Fever's Caitlin Clark still made her presence known. As the leader of her team, Clark joined Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello in calling the shots and even went viral for her demand for more 4-point shots. Clark showed off a range of comedic highlights and lowlights, delighting fans and filling the void a bit for those who were eager to catch a glimpse of the reigning Rookie of the Year.

4. Napheesa Collier's record-setting MVP outing

One of the most buzzworthy moments from the main event was Collier's explosive performance, which saw the All-Star team captain shatter the game's scoring record with 36 points en route to a 151-131 victory and MVP honor. Collier's play and ability to make her teammates better — even in an exhibition game with no defense — showed exactly why she was voted to be the leader and remains one of the league's most elite players.

3. Skylar Diggins' triple-double determination

There was nothing more on the line in the All-Star Game than bragging rights, but Diggins apparently didn't get the memo. The Storm star finished the contest with the first-ever triple-double performance in WNBA All-Star history, highlighted by a hilarious exchange with teammate Williams when she accidentally stole a chance for Diggins to grab a rebound.

2. The “Pay Us What You Owe Us” movement

Off-court activism was present throughout the weekend as players engaged in CBA (collective bargaining agreement) talks with commissioner Cathy Engelbert. After confirmation from the athletes that the discussion didn't go well, they proceeded with their pre-organized plan to wear black T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Pay Us What You Owe Us” in protest. The shirts were met with equal support from the crowd, who held up signs and chanted “Pay them!” in response. It was a sign of solidarity not just among the players, but the WNBA's faithful fanbase as well, which shows there's a powerful push for fair treatment and pay that's not backing down anytime soon.

1. StudBudz 72-hour Twitch takeover

Easily the true highlights of the weekend, the StudBudz's infamous livestream became a cultural phenomenon among women's basketball fans as it fused a behind-the-scenes look at how the W's players interact off the court with a level of authenticity that's rarely seen in sports overall. The stream featured everything from a dance-off with the commissioner to a joint Bobby Shmurda moment between Williams, Hiedeman, and their head coach Reeve, unexpected guest appearances from retired legends and athletes from other sports, romantic couple reveals, club nights (and the morning-after recovery), and general hilarious chaos from the Budz themselves.

The StudBudz essentially broke the fourth wall of professional sports, and it ended up being to everyone's benefit. If the fans' rave reviews are any sign, the catchphrases, “twin,” “buh-lieve it,” and “dubs in the chat” will continue to live rent-free in their heads indefinitely. The StudBudz came up with an innovative way to commemorate the weekend and made it feel special, and their impact brought some long-overdue access to players' real lives that seems to have bonded the WNBA with its audience even more.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend was much more than an exhibition — it was the beginning of a movement and major shift in the way the league is perceived. From Collier and Diggins' historic marks in the main game, to Clark's memeable antics, to the bold stand they're taking in CBA talks, to the iconic StudBudz, the W's players have framed themselves as authentic, assertive, and downright unmissable. The weekend was a display of the WNBA boldly embracing itself and its strengths without trying to be a female version of its sibling basketball league, and it was rewarded with a new, well-earned ceiling of visibility.

The WNBA didn't just grow; it once again exploded into the mainstream's eye. What comes next depends on how the momentum is handled, but one thing is definitely certain: 2025's WNBA All-Star Weekend established that the W is capable of more than just being about a game — it's a revolution.