Roughly four months ago, the Boston Celtics captured their 18th championship in team history. Finally, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to escape all of the outside noise surrounding their potential together and hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy into the air. A lot has happened across the NBA since the 2024 NBA Finals concluded.

An unpredictable NBA Draft has resulted in new, unproven talents entering the league. Turmoil for the Los Angeles Lakers resulted in Darvin Ham being replaced by JJ Redick, who will now coach the league's first father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James. The Golden State Warriors, who have been the dynasty of this NBA generation, have hit the reset button after losing Klay Thompson and Chris Paul in free agency. And of course, how could we forget the New York Knicks going all in on winning a championship by pairing Jalen Brunson with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges?

So much has happened since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, which is why there is plenty to discuss ahead of the 2024-25 season starting. At the same time, the level of unpredictability that comes with a new season always has us asking the same questions regarding what will actually occur.

Can the Celtics repeat as champions? Is Nikola Jokic once again the favorite for the MVP award? Which teams are set up for success and which are doomed? Who is going to take the next step in their career?

All of these questions, and more, were asked to 30 different NBA media members, some of whom are official voters, entering the month of October for ClutchPoints' 2024-25 NBA media poll. A deep dive into four key categories that voters were asked for their take on can be seen below:

ClutchPoints' 2024-25 NBA Media Poll breakdowns

Most Valuable Player | Rookie of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year | First-Time All-Star Predictions

The 30 different NBA media members that were involved in ClutchPoints' preseason poll answered all 12 questions that were asked. These questions included predictions for all major awards, predictions for the Eastern and Western Conference, their pick for the NBA Finals, and which player is the most likely to make their first All-Star appearance.

The percentages are reflective of the 30 votes cast in each category, starting with the league's MVP award.

Most Valuable Player

Full Voting Results:

1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 46.7% [14 votes]

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 33.3% [10 votes]

T3. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 6.7% [2 votes]

T3. Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) – 6.7% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Ja Morant (MEM)

Jokic has been deemed the best player in the world over the last few seasons, and rightfully so. The Serbian's achievements in Denver have been unmatched, which is why he received nearly 80% of the first-place votes for MVP during the 2023-24 season. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Luka Doncic is the clear favorite for MVP, as he received 46.7 percent of the vote in the NBA preseason media poll over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who received 33.3 percent of the vote.

Doncic averaged a league-high 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range last season. After taking the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, big things are expected from Luka ahead of his seventh NBA season. While we must keep an eye on Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic as well, we can't forget about Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are going to be threats in the East, and if they take the top spot from the Celtics, then it will be hard to argue against Brunson winning the MVP award.

Rookie of the Year

Full Voting Results:

1. Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets) – 36.7% [11 votes]

2. Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls) – 16.7% [5 votes]

3. Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies) – 13.3% [4 votes]

4. Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) – 10.0% [3 votes]

T5. Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers) – 6.7% [2 votes]

T5. Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards) – 6.7% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Rob Dillingham (MIN), Stephon Castle (SAS), Kel'el Ware (MIA)

Unlike previous years, where Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero were clear Rookie of the Year favorites, there is no telling who could end up with this award by the end of the 2024-25 season. We can call Reed Sheppard the early favorite based on the fact that he received the most votes in the NBA media poll, but out of all the award races, this is the one that is going to change on a weekly basis.

What is unique about this year's rookie class entering the NBA is that very few of them are going to have solidified roles early on. There is even no telling if Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, the first two picks in the draft, will be starters. Sheppard has the scoring ability to possibly lead the charge in the Rookie of the Year race, yet Zach Edey is going to be a starter from Day 1. Perhaps others will step up during the back half of the season and take control of this race. Maybe… just maybe that player could be Dalton Knecht in Los Angeles.

Most Improved Player

Full Voting Results:

1. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) – 20.0% [6 votes]

T2. Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors) – 16.7% [5 votes]

T2. Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 16.7% [5 votes]

4. Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) – 13.3% [4 votes]

5. Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) – 6.7% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Cade Cunningham (DET), Brandin Podziemski (GSW), Evan Mobley (CLE), Josh Giddey (CHI), Jalen Suggs (ORL), Nikola Jovic (MIA), Christian Braun (DEN), Dyson Daniels (ATL)

Another award race that is a complete toss up according to the NBA media poll is the Most Improved Player award. Recent trends suggest that a player who makes his first All-Star appearance has a good chance at winning this award. That has been the case for each of the last five recipients of the award. As a result, it is clear to see why Victor Wembanyama is the slight favorite, as many view him as the most likely to become a first-time All-Star. More on that a little later.

Along with Wemby, Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Williams have each started the campaigns for Most Improved Player with the way they finished the 2023-24 season. Kuminga is now a key two-way weapon for the Warriors with Klay Thompson gone, and Williams is the clear No. 2 option next to Gilgeous-Alexander on a Thunder team that is a real contender. A lot of clarity in regards to the Most Improved Player award will be provided over the course of the first month of the new season. Some on this list will emerge, and other players may just shock the league.

Sixth Man of the Year

Full Voting Results:

1. Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings) – 63.3% [19 votes]

T2. Donte DiVincenzo (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 6.7% [2 votes]

T2. Grayson Allen (Phoenix Suns) – 6.7% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Naz Reid (MIN), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL), Russell Westbrook (DEN), CJ McCollum (NOP), Josh Hart (NYK), Alex Caruso (OKC), Norman Powell (LAC)

Many feel like Malik Monk was robbed of the Sixth Man of the Year award last season. Monk led all players in total bench points scored during the 2023-24 season, and he averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor in 72 games, all of which he came off the bench in. Naz Reid ultimately got the nod for the award after scoring fewer points and even starting in 14 total games. Now that Reid won the award, Monk is the clear frontrunner entering the 2024-25 season.

With DeMar DeRozan now next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Monk's role actually becomes even more vital off the bench because teams are going to be forced to overlook him. Already known for being a dangerous scoring weapon on the perimeter, Monk will draw favorable matchups since the Kings have three All-Star talents around him. Do not be shocked if this is Monk's best season in the NBA.

Coach of the Year

Full Voting Results:

1. Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks) – 26.7% [8 votes]

2. Jamahl Mosley (Orlando Magic) – 16.7% [5 votes]

3. Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies) – 14.3% [4 votes]

T4. Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets) – 10.0% [3 votes]

T4. Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics) – 10.0% [3 votes]

6. Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans) – 6.7% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Erik Spoelstra (MIA), Nick Nurse (PHI), Kenny Atkinson (CLE), Mike Budenholzer (PHX), Mark Daigneault (OKC)

The question of who will win the NBA's Coach of the Year award is very similar to picking the team you believe will finish with the best record. Then again, the thinking behind this award has shifted from that viewpoint to one of clear growth in recent years, hence why the coach from the team with the best record in the league has only won this award once in the last five seasons. Mark Daigneault took home the hardware last season for the growth the Thunder made as an organization.

Ahead of the new season, the NBA media poll reflects the ideology that the New York Knicks could be the team primed for growth due to Tom Thibodeau being the favorite. However, the Knicks won 50 games a season ago and finished as the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps a 60-win season could result in Thibs winning the award, but how much better can this team actually get without dethroning the Celtics? That is why Jamahl Mosley with a young, rising Orlando Magic team is a name to watch. The Memphis Grizzlies are also primed to have a huge bounce-back season, hence the love being shown to Taylor Jenkins.

Defensive Player of the Year

Full Voting Results:

1. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) – 80.0% [24 votes]

2. Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) – 10.0% [3 votes]

T3. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 3.3% [1 vote]

Hey, what do you know? Victor Wembanyama is at the top of yet another award poll, only this time it is for the award that he should've probably won last season. There was no denying that Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves were great defensively, but that was a team effort. Wembanyama was unstoppable on defense, and he led the league in blocked shots at 3.6 blocks per game as a rookie. It seems like Gobert getting his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award has already signaled that there will be change during the 2024-25 season.

Wembanyama can defend in or outside of the paint, and he alters every single one of his opponent's possessions. The Defensive Player of the Year award is supposed to go to the best defender in the NBA, and it is hard to say this isn't Wemby. Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis are two other players that will be in contention for the award, and they received votes in the NBA media poll as well. Essentially, this award is Wemby's to lose.

2024-25 Best Regular-Season Record

Full Voting Results:

1. Boston Celtics – 46.7% [14 votes]

2. Oklahoma City Thunder – 36.7% [11 votes]

3. New York Knicks – 10.0% [3 votes]

T4. Philadelphia 76ers – 3.3% [1 votes]

T4. Minnesota Timberwolves – 3.3% [1 vote]

Outside of picking players for certain awards, NBA media members were also asked to pick who they believe would finish with the best record in the league in this preseason poll. Well, it doesn't appear as if anything is going to change, as the Celtics and Thunder are once again the top two vote-getters after claiming the 1-seed in their respective conferences last season.

At this point, there is no reason to believe anyone is going to be able to take the mantle of best record in the NBA from the Celtics. This team has five players who could all be considered All-Stars on any given night, and Boston's championship speaks for itself. The Thunder, on the other hand, are a rising team in the West that is only getting better with time because of their youth. Now that Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso joined the mix, Oklahoma City has more continuity and depth. One of these two teams will finish with the best record in the NBA this season.

2024-25 Worst Regular-Season Record

Full Voting Results:

1. Washington Wizards – 60.0% [18 votes]

2. Brooklyn Nets – 20.0% [6 votes]

T3. Portland Trail Blazers – 10.0% [3 votes]

T3. Detroit Pistons – 10.0% [3 votes]

While one team will finish the regular season with the best record in the NBA, another will finish with the best odds of landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft due to the fact that they will own the worst record. It appears as if another year of rebuilding mode is in store for the Washington Wizards, which is why they are the overwhelming favorites to finish at the bottom of the totem pole. For the first time in a while, the Brooklyn Nets also find themselves in this category on the NBA media poll after trading Mikal Bridges this offseason and entering a rebuild.

The Wizards may not be great this season, but there is reason to be optimistic about their future. Will Dawkins, who came over from Oklahoma City's front office, has a vision and a long-term plan to set his organization up for success. Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr are two promising young talents, and the Wizards do have seasoned veterans in Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, and Malcolm Brogdon to help mentor this young core. There are brighter days ahead in our nation's capital… just not this season.

2024-25 Eastern Conference Champion

Full Voting Results:

1. Boston Celtics – 66.7% [20 votes]

2. New York Knicks – 23.3% [7 votes]

3. Philadelphia 76ers – 6.7% [2 votes]

4. Milwaukee Bucks – 3.3% [1 vote]

To nobody's surprise, the Celtics are the favorites to come out of the East and make it to the NBA Finals based on the voting in the NBA preseason media poll. Boston received two-thirds of the vote, and rightfully so given that they are returning their entire core from last season's championship team. With Tatum and Brown doing their thing, as well as the defensive intensity the Celtics have, it is going to be awfully hard to beat them.

At the same time, the one team that could match up up well with Boston is the team that finished second in the preseason poll: the New York Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are going to be a formidable frontcourt tandem when at full strength, and the Knicks have both OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges as elite two-way wings to matchup with Tatum and Brown. By the end of the regular season, it would be a complete shock if the Celtics or Knicks aren't the 1-seed heading into the playoffs. Anything can happen, but these are the two teams many expect to battle it out in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

2024-25 Western Conference Champion

Full Voting Results:

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 60.0% [18 votes]

2. Denver Nuggets – 23.3% [7 votes]

T3. Dallas Mavericks – 6.7% [2 votes]

T3. Minnesota Timberwolves – 6.7% [2 votes]

4. Los Angeles Lakers – 3.3% [1 vote]

The Thunder finished only behind the Celtics in the vote for which team would finish with the best record in the NBA, which is why they find themselves in the top spot regarding the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander is a legitimate MVP candidate, and the Thunder as a whole have arguably the most depth in the league. The scary thing too is that Oklahoma City is only going to get stronger as the 2024-25 season progresses because Holmgren, Williams, Cason Wallace, and other young talents are going to get better with experience.

While the Thunder are the clear favorites to win the West, this is a very deep conference that has 13 real teams that can truly fight for a play-in tournament spot at the very least. Jokic is going to have the Nuggets in a great position once again, Doncic and the Mavs aren't going anywhere, and you can't count out Anthony Edwards after the season he just put together. Not to mention, Stephen Curry is looking to bring the Warriors back to relevance, and LeBron James is still lurking with the Lakers.

2024-25 NBA Finals Champion

Full Voting Results:

1. Boston Celtics – 46.7% [14 votes]

2. Oklahoma City Thunder – 20.0% [6 votes]

3. New York Knicks – 10.0% [3 votes]

T4. Dallas Mavericks – 6.7% [2 votes]

T4. Denver Nuggets – 6.7% [2 votes]

T6. Philadelphia 76ers – 3.3% [1 vote]

T6. Minnesota Timberwolves – 3.3% [1 vote]

T6. Milwaukee Bucks – 3.3% [1 vote]

The Celtics are clearly the favorites to once again win a championship. If they were to get back to the NBA Finals and win their second straight title, this would mark the first time Boston has won back-to-back titles since 1968 and 1969. In fact, the Warriors are the only team in the league to win back-to-back titles over the last decade. With the amount of talent that exists across the NBA today, plus the fact that the Celtics are now the hunted instead of the hunters, Boston may not find themselves on cruise control this season.

The NBA media poll reflects what many believe in regards to the Celtics and Thunder meeting in the NBA Finals, which is why they were the two top teams to receive votes. However, the Knicks, Mavericks, and Nuggets are championship contenders in their own right. Dallas made it to the Finals last season, and the Nuggets are already proven champions. In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers also loom as potential dark horses behind the Knicks and Celtics.

Early NBA Finals predictions truly don't mean much, as injuries and trades always impact how a season plays out. The Celtics and Thunder are two obvious choices entering the new year, but each of these teams could wind up looking completely different several months from now.

Most likely to be first-time All-Star

Full Voting Results:

1. Victor Wembanyama – 66.7% [20 votes]

2. Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 6.7% [2 votes]

T3. Derrick White (Boston Celtics) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls) – 3.3% [1 vote]

T3. Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons) – 3.3% [1 vote]

There doesn't appear to be much of a debate for who is going to make the All-Star game for the first time in their career during the 2024-25 NBA season. Wembanyama should've been an All-Star during his rookie campaign, and as long as he is healthy, he will be at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco this season.

What Wemby achieved in his rookie year was nothing short of spectacular. Aside from the defensive numbers he registered, Wembanyama was only one of four players to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Spurs have a 20-year-old superstar, and the 2024-25 season is going to see him take home numerous accolades and awards.

It seems like a given that Wembanyama will be an All-Star during the 2024-25 campaign, but there are usually multiple first-time All-Stars every season. Jalen Williams and Derrick White are two other players that received consideration in this category of the NBA media poll, and both players are coming off terrific, borderline All-Star seasons. Down the list, Brandon Miller is perhaps the most intriguing player who could make a push for his first All-Star appearance.

Miller had a stellar rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, and now he will get a full season next to LaMelo Ball, who will be able to get the young wing the ball time and time again for high-percentage looks. The Hornets hold a lot of belief in Miller's abilities to become a star, and the opportunity is there for the taking during the 2024-25 season.