The start of a new NBA season is not only a time for teams to prove that they have what it takes to contend for a championship, but it is also a fresh start for many players around the league. Superstars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry are always going to be in the spotlight no matter what happens. However, a new season represents new opportunities and roles for players, especially those who are trying to break out onto the scene as first-time All-Stars. The start of a new season also means it is time for a new NBA media poll.

Although there is no way to tell what is going to happen over the course of the 2024-25 season, a total of 30 different media members across the NBA, some of whom are official NBA voters, participated in ClutchPoints' preseason media poll. Along with being asked about their predictions for the 2025 NBA Finals, their preseason pick for MVP, and other awards, these media members were also tasked with choosing the player they believe will become a first-time All-Star.

Last season, Jamal Murray was the obvious choice given that the Denver Nuggets were coming off their title run, but injuries ultimately forced Murray out of the All-Star conversation. Is the Nuggets star once again in the running for this honor in the preseason, or has the media poll turned their attention to other players across the NBA?

If there is one takeaway from the results of the media poll for who will become a first-time All-Star during the 2024-25 NBA season, it is that there is a very clear answer.

ClutchPoints' 2024-25 First-Time All-Star media poll results

1. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) – 66.7%

2. Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 6.7%

T3. Derrick White (Boston Celtics) – 3.3%

T3. Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) – 3.3%

T3. Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 3.3%

Others receiving votes: Josh Giddey (CHI), Cade Cunningham (DET), Mikal Bridges (NYK), Jalen Duren (DET), Brandon Miller (CHA)

Victor Wembanyama the clear choice for 2025 All-Star Game

There is no question that Victor Wembanyama has already solidified himself as one of the best basketball players in the world at 20 years old. After an incredible and historic rookie campaign with the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama represented his home country of France at this summer's Olympics, taking his team to the gold medal game against the United States.

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year had a remarkable first season in the league, as he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three-point range. At 7'4″, Wembanyama moves and plays like a guard who is impossible to score against defensively because of his length. It is a real shame that he didn't win the Defensive Player of the Year award during his rookie season.

In the 2024-25 NBA preseason media poll, Wembanyama received 20 out of 30 possible votes as the player who is most likely to become a first-time All-Star this upcoming season.

While the voting for Wemby should've likely been higher, a lot of things are taken into account. His workload could result in wear and tear, which leads to missed games before the All-Star break. There is also the question of how good the Spurs will actually be, as it is hard to make the case for a player being an All-Star on a team near the bottom of the standings.

Even so, there is no denying that Wembanyama is going to challenge Jokic and Joel Embiid for the mantle as the best big man in the NBA during the 2024-25 season. Between his natural shooting abilities and his defensive awareness to always protect the rim, Wembanyama has a chance to be in the running for his first All-Star appearance, All-NBA appearance, Defensive Player of the Year, and possibly the MVP award.

Now that Chris Paul is by his side and leading the Spurs' offense, Wemanyama is only going to improve as a scorer. That is a scary thought for the rest of the league to try and counter.

Jalen Williams, Derrick White highlight rest of potential first-time All-Stars

Everybody can probably agree that Wembanyama is going to be an All-Star during the 2024-25 season. This will be the first of what should be many All-Star appearances for the French phenom. With that out of the way, the attention turns to who else could end up earning their first All-Star honors this season, especially since virtually every All-Star game sees multiple players making their debuts at the event.

Last season, a total of four players made their All-Star debuts: Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Scottie Barnes.

The 2024-25 season will undoubtedly bring more first-time All-Stars into the spotlight, and Jalen Williams could be one of those players behind Wemby for several reasons. Aside from the fact that the Oklahoma City Thunder will once again be contending for the 1-seed in the Western Conference, Williams is a rising star in his own right alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams was nothing more than an afterthought when he was drafted 12th overall in 2022 because he came from Santa Clara. After a strong rookie season in which he was the runner up for Rookie of the Year, Williams averaged 19.1 points and 4.5 assists per game en route to helping the Thunder claim the Western Conference crown in the regular season. As a result, he received consideration for the league's Most Improved Player award.

Teams with the best record in either conference by the time the All-Star break comes around almost always get at least two players to be recognized. Only Gilgeous-Alexander got the nod for the Thunder last season, which is why Williams has a good chance at making the All-Star game this season.

Speaking of teams with the best record in the league, what about the Boston Celtics? Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both recognized as All-Stars last year, and next up on the list could very well be Derrick White given his two-way play. It is not hard to say that White is one of the better two-way players in the league right now, and he has elevated his defensive play alongside six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday.

The Celtics are the defending NBA champions, and White was one of their most impactful players throughout the course of the 2023-24 season. Being a top-rated defensive guard and shooting over 40 percent from three-point range while averaging roughly 16 points per game could be enough to get White over the hump.

Others receiving consideration in the NBA media poll as potential first-time All-Stars include Austin Reaves, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Mikal Bridges, and Brandon Miller.

Time will tell if Wembanyama, Williams, and others will earn the first All-Star honors of their respective careers.