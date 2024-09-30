Last season, due to injuries, suspensions and general roster volatility, the Memphis Grizzlies used 51 different starting lineups in 82 games, a dubious NBA record. It's understandable that heading into the 2024-25 season, one with expectations that the Griz will find themselves back firmly in the Playoff picture, Memphis would shoot for establishing a starting five that could consistently play together from the start of the season to the finish.

However, to have that lineup settled before training camp begins is not necessarily an expectation for any team around the league, no matter how clear cut that group may seem. This is especially true for a team that couldn't land on one for more than five games last season.

Interestingly, a photo from NBA media seems to hint that Taylor Jenkins' squad may have a five-man group in mind, and it's one that includes a 7'4″ rookie center, a… actually, just check out the tweet below.

On paper, this starting five of Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey makes plenty of sense, particularly since Edey looked so impressive in Summer League. This group would obviously have more than enough size, and depending on the night, just enough floor spacing to work.

If Edey is only getting the photoshoot treatment because of his college accolades and name recognition, then one would assume that Santi Aldama, Vince Williams Jr., or Brandon Clarke would be the choice of Taylor Jenkins to fill out the starting five. Aldama, Williams and Clarke all averaged over ten points per game last season and would provide Memphis with a little more spacing than they'd have if Edey was occupying the paint.