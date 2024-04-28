The NBA announced on Sunday night that Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has been named the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year. Daigneault now joins Scott Brooks as the only other coach in franchise history to have won the NBA Coach of the Year Award.
The Thunder put together an incredible 2023-24 season that has continued into the playoffs. After winning just 40 games last season, Daigneault led the Thunder to a 57-25 record this year. As a result of defeating the Denver Nuggets in three out of their four regular-season meetings, Oklahoma City claimed the 1-seed in the Western Conference.
With an average age of 23.9 years old, the Thunder became the youngest team in league history to capture the 1-seed in either conference.
Along with being named the official 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year, Daigneault was recently named the NBCA Coach of the Year, which was voted on by all the coaches in the NBA. Daigneault was picked to win the Coach of the Year award at the All-Star break in ClutchPoints' midseason media poll.
While some anticipated them taking a step forward this year, nobody expected the Thunder to be as good as they have been. To claim the 1-seed in the Western Conference with a roster of high-potential, growing talents speaks volumes to what Daigneault and his staff have achieved from a developmental standpoint.
Currently in the midst of their playoff run against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder continue to show out and prove that they are a force who will be around for many years to come. With Daigneault winning the Coach of the Year award, all eyes now turn to the race for the MVP award, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named one of the three finalists alongside Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Mark Daigneault's evolution with Thunder
What makes this season and award so unique for Daigneault is the way he has grown with this young Thunder team. For years, Oklahoma City has been building its team through the NBA Draft. After Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook left the organization, the Thunder went through a soft reboot with players like Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Chris Paul. Overall, this team was in the midst of formulating their future plans.
After George left for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 and Billy Donovan was fired following the 2019-20 season, the Thunder hired Daigneault, who had quickly become a household name within the walls of this franchise due to the progress he made as a developmental coach with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League. In the G League, Daigneault led the Blue to some of their best seasons in franchise history, and his ability to bond with young players is what caught executive Sam Presti's eyes.
Since becoming the Thunder's head coach in 2020, Daigneault has led the team to consistent growth. Oklahoma City went from 22 and 24 wins through their first two seasons in the league to 40 wins last year. This season, Daigneault coached the Thunder to a 57-win season, their most since winning 59 games and advancing to the Western Conference Finals during the 2013-14 season. The Thunder claimed the 1-seed in the Western Conference for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Daigneault, one of the most underrated and overlooked coaches around the league since he was hired by the Thunder, has already achieved what many coaches never can in terms of sitting at the top of the Western Conference. At just 39 years old, Daigneault has set the foundation for himself to become the next big name in the NBA's coaching ranks.