Starting pitching can be tough to evaluate in fantasy baseball. By not playing everyday, there could be a strong amount of variance between each start. Still, finding the right starting pitcher off of the waiver wire could lead your team to a fantasy baseball championship.

The key is finding consistency. If a pitcher goes out and throws seven innings of scoreless baseball with 10 strikeouts, everyone in your league's eyes will open. But unless they're a known commodity, only time will tell if that start was legit.

If that pitcher can string together numerous quality starts, then they become an arm you can trust off waivers. Most of your pitching staff was likely made on draft day. When you're adding pitching off waivers, you're looking to simply fill in the gaps both in the short and potentially long-term future.

While a hitter does crack the list, all three pitchers have proven to be impressively efficient over their most recent starts. Week 17 makes for the perfect time to add them off of waivers and cash-in on their hot streak.

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Jose Quintana, SP – New York Mets

If the New York Mets wanted to compete for a playoff spot in 2024, they were going to need pitching. With the Mets fighting their way back into contention, Jose Quintana has been one of the arms helping keep New York afloat.

Over his 18 starts in 2024, Quintana has put up a 3.91 ERA with a 71/33 K/BB ratio. However, Quintana is going through a hot stretch that points to an even more consistent pitcher.

The left-hander hasn't allowed more than two runs over his last five starts. All but one of those appearances saw Quintana go at least six innings. In his most recent outing against the Washington Nationals, Quintana pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts. It was his second-straight outing with seven innings pitched and no runs allowed.

New York is looking to prove they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. With a strong offense behind him, Quintana is turning into a consistent starter whenever he takes the mound. Fantasy baseball players should take notice.

Colt Keith, 2B/3B – Detroit Tigers

While everyone else on this list pitches, Colt Keith does his damage with a bat. And ever since getting called up to the Detroit Tigers, Keith has done plenty of it.

Over his first 85 games at the major league level, Keith has hit .253 with nine home runs, 37 RBI and five stolen bases. While not the most impressive on first look, the infielder has begun to turn a corner with the All-Star break looming.

Keith has hit .381 with five home runs, 13 RBI and a stolen base over his last 12 games. His hot streak has helped move him up to No. 2 in the lineup. While the Tigers don't have the most potent offense, hitting in the top three will only boost his fantasy baseball value.

While Keith has predominantly played second base in 2024, he has third base eligibility in some leagues. If so, that makes the infielder an even strong pick up. As is, Keith's hot streak has made him a valuable waiver wire addition both in the short and long-term.

Jameson Taillon, SP – Chicago Cubs

At 46-51, there's a chance Jameson Taillon is dealt at the trade deadline. But no matter who he is pitching for, Taillon has become an intriguing option off of waivers.

Through his 15 starts on the year, Taillon has put up a 6-4 record with a 2.99 ERA and a 72/18 K/BB ratio. He seems to have truly found his stride, as he hasn't allowed more than three runs and has struck out at least five batters in his last four starts. Three of those appearances saw Taillon record seven or more punch outs.

Perhaps a trade would be best for his value. A playoff contender would potential give Taillon a stronger offense behind him, which would make it easier to cash in on his quality starts. He'll certainly be a name fantasy baseball players need to be aware of as the trade deadline nears.

Taillon has been consistent and has been a strong source of strikeouts over his recent appearances. He makes for one of the better arms readily available heading into Week 17.

Jeff Hoffman, RP – Philadelphia Phillies

Closers are oftentimes forgotten in fantasy baseball. While saves are an important stat, owners seem to focus more on wins, quality starts and strikeouts, all of which starters provide. Furthermore, the best closers are usually selected on draft draft, making pickings thin on the waiver wire.

But Jeff Hoffman of the Philadelphia Phillies is bucking the trend. On his way to his first career All-Star Game, Hoffman has pitched to a 1.12 ERA and a 52/10 K/BB ratio over his 41 appearances. Hoffman has also converted nine saves on the season.

Four of them have come since June 30, as manager Rob Thompson seems to have been favoring using Hoffman in the ninth. His main competition, Jose Alvarado, has just a save and a hold since June 3o.

The Phillies have the best record in all of baseball at 62-33. Whoever is serving as their closer will have immense real life and fantasy baseball value through the second half of the season. As long as Hoffman is in that role, he makes for a strong addition off of the waiver wire.