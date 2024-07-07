At 50-39, the Minnesota Twins currently occupy one of the American League's three Wild Card spots. But if the Twins want to maintain their position, they'll be looking for two Week 16 fantasy baseball pickups to continue their torrid stretch.

But the Twins aren't the only team with waiver wire value. The Tampa Bay Rays just saw one of their most promising pitchers return from injury while a top rookie for the New York Yankees just had his best game as a professional. Through it all, the American League is setting up to host quite the playoff chase come the end of the regular season.

But fantasy baseball players don't need to wait that long to cash in. Finding value off of the waiver wire is the difference between losing and winning a title. Adding the right player at the right time can take any roster to an entirely new level.

All four players on Week 16's list offer exactly that. All young and thriving, each player provides both short and long-term fantasy baseball potential.

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Jose Miranda, 1B/3B – Minnesota Twins

The first of Minnesota's two budding offensive stars comes in the form of MLB's hottest hitter. Jose Miranda tied league history by getting 12 hits in 12 consecutive at-bats, culminating on July 6. With that hot streak, Miranda is now hitting .328 with nine home runs, 43 RBI and two stolen bases.

The corner infielder is now just seven home runs and 24 RBI from setting new career-highs in both categories. With seven RBI over his last six games – on top of a .652 batting average – Miranda seems well on his way to achieving that goal.

With his sudden jolt of offense, Miranda has moved up to the middle of the Twins' lineup. When he plays, he usually occupies the cleanup position. At that spot, Miranda will only have more opportunity to drive in runs and continue increasing his fantasy baseball value.

Sometimes the waiver wire can be hard. With Miranda it is not. As long as he is hitting like this, he should not be available in any league. Week 16 might be the final week you can add him in yours.

Ben Rice, 1B – New York Yankees

While Miranda might be the league's hottest hitter, Ben Rice took the league by storm on Saturday. His three home-run performance led the Yankees to a 14-4 dismantling of the Boston Red Sox. Rice totaled seven RBI in the victory, exactly half of New York's output.

In the process, Rice became the first Yankee rookie in history to have a three home run game. Playing for a franchise as prestigious as New York, the feat won't be forgotten anytime soon. And outside of the history in made, Rice moved his season totals to a .294 batting average with four home runs and 12 RBI.

After batting sixth on July 2, Rice has hit leadoff in his next three appearances. His performance against the Red Sox won't get him moved down. And playing in front of sluggers like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will only boost his trade value. Overall, Rice seems like he has found a home in New York.

Fantasy baseball players shouldn't overact to one game. Who knows the next time Rice will have a multi-homer game. But the rookie has been put into a position to succeed in what should be one of the stronger teams in the league. As long as Rice is in that leadoff role, he makes for a strong waiver wire addition. The home runs are a bonus.

Brooks Lee, 3B, Twins

Prospect Brooks Lee makes up the second half of Minnesota's twin billing. But he finds himself on this list for a much different reason than Miranda.

Star third baseman Royce Lewis has been placed on the injured list with a right abductor strain. He is scheduled to be out through at least the All-Star break. In his absence, the Twins decided to call up their second-best, via MLB Pipeline, prospect in Lee.

The infielder, who also ranks as the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball, is hitting .467 with a home run and six RBI over his first four games in the majors. He has had a hit and an RBI in every MLB game he has played in. And while four games is a small sample size, Lee was called up to the majors after hitting .292 with 27 home runs, 125 RBI and nine stolen bases over 186 minor league games.

When Lewis does return from injury, Lee's fantasy baseball value could take a hit. But as long as he is seeing playing time, Lee shouldn't be on the waiver wire much longer. With Lewis out until at least the All-Star Break, Lee should be in Minnesota's lineup frequently. They wouldn't call him up to put him on the bench. Anytime a top prospect is called up, it is a race amongst owners to pick him up off of the waiver wire. Don't let Lee slip past you.

Shane Baz, SP – Tampa Bay Rays

Shane Baz is the only pitcher on Week 16's list. But after making his triumphant return from injury, Baz is likely one of the best starting pitchers still available on your waiver wire.

The right-hander hadn't pitched a major league game since 2022 as he battled back from Tommy John Surgery. In his first start back, Baz threw six innings of three-run baseball, striking out six and walking one. While the Rays fell 3-0 to the Texas Rangers, it was a positive showing for the right-hander.

Baz's fantasy value will only increase the more starts he has under his belt. As he gets more comfortable on the major league mound and further away from his injury, Baz will become much more well known and wanted in fantasy baseball circles. Adding him in Week 16 is a risk, as you're banking that his start against the Rangers wasn't a fluke, but it's calculated based on the potential value Baz provides.

When he was last healthy in 2022, Baz struck out 30 batters over his 27 innings pitched. If your team is in need of strikeouts, or just a solid pitching option, Baz is back and ready to be added off of the waiver wire.