As fans may or may not have heard, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not one of the elite, top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL, at least according to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Dubbed the kind of player who can “carry his team sometimes but not as consistently” as the truly elite talents the NFL has to offer, Hurts finds himself ranked ninth on Sando's list, behind players like Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff, none of whom have Super Bowl MVP awards on their resumes.

Discussing his opinion of Hurts on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast, Peyton Manning took issue with saying the Eagles' QB isn't one of the best arms in the business, as he believes the sky is truly the limit on his potential.

“He's played so well in both of the Super Bowls, but I like the way he goes about it. He calls me a lot and asks me lots of questions. They actually run a lot of plays that we used to run. [Nick] Sirianni, to Frank Reich, to Tom Moore, sort of that chain. And he calls me with very specific questions about certain plays. So he's a student of the game,” Manning explained via 94WIP.

“Here's another example—he squats 600 pounds, he can run over guys, he can throw it a mile. But his appreciation of the cerebral part of the game is what is impressive to me, and how he's taken his game to the next level, and I think the sky is the limit for this guy.”

While Hurts has found a ton of success at every single level of football he's played, including a playoff resume that few current NFL players can match, his biggest curse is playing for a really good team with talent all over the roster. Fortunately, with a new offensive coordinator calling the shots this fall, maybe Hurts will continue to rise up Sando's board if he turns in another winning campaign, should he give a single care as to what an outside observer thinks about his do-it-all offensive game.