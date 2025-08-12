With NFL season nearly here, there's been no shortage of news to go around. The latest round from Tuesday morning, however, caught the attention of fans for all the wrong reasons. Even Odell Beckham Jr. saw the news and couldn't stay silent

The 10-year veteran wide receiver took to social media to deliver his message.

Odell Beckham Jr. fires off social media rant amid retirement rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. was in the headlines on Tuesday morning, when a tweet from longtime NFL insider Adam Schefter was posted with a photo of the wide receiver apparently announcing his retirement.

Only the tweet wasn't really from Adam Schefter. After taking a closer look, the account was an impersonation of Schefter, as noted by the handle “@AdamSche1fer.”

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/MHOarCpDoR — Adam Schelfer (@AdamSche1fer) August 12, 2025

The tweet, which is still up, immediately made the rounds, viewed over 2.3 million times in 10 hours with nearly 4,000 retweets and 53,000 likes, and almost 1,000 bookmarks.

About six hours after the tweet was posted, Odell Beckham Jr. took to twitter. The former New York Giant and Los Angeles Ram had a simple message for NFL fans curious about his status.

“No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off,” Beckham Jr. said in the tweet, adding three crying emojis. “That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks”

No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off 😭😭😭. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u😭😭. Thanks — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

The 32-year old Odell Beckham Jr. last played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season, playing nine games and recording nine catches on 18 targets for 55 yards. Prior to that, Beckham Jr. played alongside Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, playing in 14 games and recording 35 catches on 64 targets for 565 yards.

Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during in February 2022, but suffered a torn ACL in the big game. He left the game in the second quarter, but not before leaving his mark on the contest, finishing with two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

The receiver will turn 33 years of age on November 5, and can likely still contribute to a team as a backup option. With three weeks until the season opener of the NFL season, however, Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned.