The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the more banged-up teams entering the 2025-26 campaign. The offense is now dealing with a major blow to the offensive line as Rashawn Slater is now out for the season with a serious knee injury. Furthermore, newly signed running back Najee Harris is dealing with an eye injury, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been banged up for weeks with a minor injury.

McConkey talked after practice on Tuesday about his progression.

“I feel like I'm there now. It's just about building everything back up and…getting my conditioning back to where it needs to be.”

As McConkey says in the video, his mental reps have been important for him. Even though he isn't out there practicing with the team, he knows he can still improve with his eyes.

McConkey had an incredible rookie season for Justin Herbert and the Chargers, and the idea is that McConkey and newly added Keenan Allen can be a dynamic duo. Allen's return to the Chargers gives Herbert a deep receiver room, one year after having one of the least experienced cores in the league.

The Bolts are not going to rush McConkey back. Allen won't play in any preseason games besides maybe a one drive during the final preseason game. This allows rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith to get critical reps. The Chargers expect both of them to be on the final roster, and they could make immediate impacts. Those four receivers, plus Quentin Johnston and Darius Davis, make for a solid core of six receivers. Not to mention, former first-round pick Jalen Reager is aiming to make the roster as well.

McConkey is aiming to be more than just a slot. He isn't sure why he is labeled as a slot, as he has proven to play the outside position well at Georgia and for the Chargers.

