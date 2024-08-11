The best part about the fantasy baseball waiver wire is landing impact players who weren't even considered on draft day. While there may be less options as the regular season nears its close, Week 21's waiver wire still offers plenty of potential.

Perhaps its a player who changed scenery and got a brand new opportunity. Maybe that player didn't switch franchises, but has found their second win. A player in front of them could've been dealt, opening up a spot on the diamond.

Whatever the case may be, your fantasy baseball playoff hopes could depend on landing the right player off of waivers. If your team has a hole that needs fixing, the waiver wire is here to help.

It's unlikely any of these players were selected on draft day in your league. But now they're proving to be solid contributors and the best players available on the Week 21 fantasy baseball waiver wire

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of fantasy baseball leagues.

JP Sears, SP – Oakland Athletic

While the Chicago White Sox have supplanted the Oakland Athletics as MLB's worst team, Las Vegas' future team still has a lot of work to do. That makes adding a pitcher – who may not get many win opportunities – from Oakland a bit of a risk.

However, JP Spears has looked dominant over his last two starts and worthy of consideration in your rotation. Against the San Francisco Giants, Sears threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, striking out nine while allowing three hits and a walk. He had another seven inning performance against the White Sox in his last outing, allowing one run, three hits and a walk while striking out three.

Including his seven-run blow up against the Houston Astros, Sears has allowed two of fewer runs in five of his last six starts. The Athletics came out victorious in all five of them.

Playing for the A's and with a season ERA of 4.35, Sears isn't the most name-brand player available on waiver wires. But if his last two starts are any indication, he can be a shining light as the brightness fades in Oakland.

Joey Bart, C – Pittsburgh Pirates

Joey Bart was supposed to be the Giants catcher of the future when they selected him second overall in the 2028 MLB Draft. While San Francisco's plans haven't worked out, Bart has transformed into a key difference maker for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over his first 50 games with the team, Bart is hitting .267 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI. He has been in the midst of a hot streak, as the backstop holds a .342 batting average with four home runs and 11 RBI over his last 11 games.

With his rise in power, Bart has earned himself the cleanup role in Pittsburgh's lineup. He has ample opportunity to drive in runs with players like Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds in front of him.

The Pirates have been searching for their catcher of the future, and Bart might just be it. If your fantasy team is in a similar situation, perhaps the Pittsburgh backstop is your answer.

Tyler Stephenson, C – Cincinnati Reds

Speaking of catchers, long has it been one of the more top heavy positions in fantasy baseball. If you miss out on draft day, it can be hard to find a strong replacement. Not if the Week 21 fantasy baseball waiver wire has anything to say about it.

Tyler Stephenson has had a bit of a down year, playing in a lineup filled with up and coming stars. But with the calendar turning over to August, he has found his stride. Over his last 12 games, Stephenson is hitting .279 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

When he is in the lineup, Stephenson bats third. For the same reason at Bart, his spot in the order gives Stephenson immense fantasy baseball value. He is in a prime position to drive in runs, especially with Elly De La Cruz ahead of him.

Still batting .244 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI, it's clear to see Stephenson's early season struggles. But with his bat now running hot, he makes for a strong option at catcher.

Hayden Birdsong, SP – San Francisco Giants

Hayden Birdsong is coming off of his worst outing in the major leagues, allowing seven earned runs over two innings to the Washington Nationals. However, fantasy baseball players shouldn't be too scared to run him back in their rotation. Especially if someone rage dropped him to the waiver wire in your league.

In every major league start before the Nationals outing, Birdsong allowed no more than three earned runs. He was on a streak of five games with two earned runs allowed or less. In his start before the Nationals – which came against the Colorado Rockies – Birdsong allowed no earned runs over five innings, earning the win while striking out eight.

Birdsong is young and some blow ups will happen. But the Giants trust him enough to have him work through the issue and get back on the mound too.

Fantasy baseball players should follow the same approach. Birdsong is one of the more exciting young pitchers still available on waivers. It'll take some trust, but a gamble on the right-hander could be key to getting your team into the playoffs.