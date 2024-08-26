The Colorado Avalanche rode a stellar offense to another 100-point season in 2023-24. Nathan MacKinnon's 144-point Hart Trophy campaign led the Avalanche to a third-place finish and a playoff berth. They took down the Winnipeg Jets in the first round but lost to the Dallas Stars in the second round.

While they are seen as favorites to make the playoffs, the Avalanche got great seasons from multiple players who could regress this season. Which players could prevent Colorado from reaching the playoffs for the eighth straight season?

Alexandar Georgiev must improve goalie statistics

Alexandar Georgiev won 38 of his 62 starts for the Avalanche last season. The goalie did exactly what he was asked to do: don't lose games. With the star-studded lineup the Avalanche roll out every night that's all a goalie needs to do. Darcy Kuemper has been proof of that, who was the goalie for the championship team but flamed out in Washington soon after.

The stats beyond wins were not strong for Georgiev last season. He put up a career-worst .897 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average. Theoretically, that makes him an improvement candidate as opposed to regression. But the Avalanche do not have the requisite backup goaltending to handle a Georgiev flame-out.

If he does not succeed at his task of not losing games, the Avalanche could struggle in the regular season. He put up a sub-.900 save percentage in the second round against the Stars, spelling the end of the season for his team. 24-year-old Justus Annunen has played only 18 regular season games and must be ready to go if Georgiev struggles.

Jonathan Drouin must fill an Avalanche lineup hole

Valeri Nichuskin was suspended for at least six months back in May for a failed drug test. The Russian forward was in the midst of a historic playoff run before he was suspended. In free agency, Jonathan Drouin was retained in large part because of the uncertainty around Nichuskin.

Drouin came to the Avalanche on a one-year contract last season for the league minimum salary. He shined in his role, scoring 56 points in 79 games, the fourth-most on the team. Drouin certainly earned the $2.5 million salary he signed for this summer, but his role will be expanding because of Nichuskin's absence.

Drouin had not scored over 18 goals since 2017 before his 19-goal campaign last season. At 28 years old and with a significant injury history, it would not be surprising if he took a significant step back this year. These are the reasons that the Avalanche only signed him to a one-year deal.

Can Ross Colton capitalize on a career year?

The Avalanche signed Ross Colton to a four-year contract before last season. He responded by having a career year, with 23 assists and 40 points both representing his personal best. He will be 28 years old when the season begins and certainly could compound his great season into another one in 2024-25.

The problem for the Avalanche is that they must have Colton put up more career numbers. Nichuskin's departure means 54 points, in just 53 games, need to be replaced. While Drouin is a part of that, Colton represents an option at center to increase their scoring. With Casey Middlestadt in the fold for an entire season, Colton has the opportunity to do that in the bottom six.

When considering the Avalanche's chances at winning another Stanley Cup, depth forwards are a big factor. Colton is the leader of that group and if he can put up 50 points and 20 goals, Colorado will have a great chance in the Western Conference this season.