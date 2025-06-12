The news broke several weeks ago. Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is planning to make a comeback next season and return to the National Hockey League.

The hard-working two-way center has not played a game since he concluded his run with the Blackhawks at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Toews was slowed by a mysterious illness in the last few seasons of his time in Chicago, and most observers did not expect him to mount a comeback at this point.

The 37-year-old Toews played 1,067 games during his run with the Blackhawks. He netted 372 goals and 883 points during his career, but he was just as effective as a defensive player. His ability to check top scorers and anticipate passes in his area allowed him to turn defense into offense when he was healthy and at the top of his game.

Many observers believe that the Winnipeg Jets are the team that has the best chance of landing Toews. The most obvious reason is that Toews is a Winnipeg native and the idea of playing for his hometown team has to be somewhat appealing. Additionally, the Jets have proven to be a dominant regular-season team that falls short in the postseason.

Jonathan Toews won three Stanley Cups during his run with the Blackhawks and he could be just the player that the Jets need to turn playoff failure into memorable success.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has also suggested that the Colorado Avalanche could be one of the teams that pursues the former Blackhawk.

Agent Pat Brisson has been hard at work on the Toews front

Toews and his agent Pat Brisson have been able to make sure that potential suitors know that Toews is interested in coming back and there are specific teams that he would consider playing for.

Brisson has not publicized the names of the teams that are being considered, but LeBrun said that the list has been narrowed down to no more than four teams at this point.

LeBrun has written that the Avalanche could be one of those teams that are serious about bringing Toews aboard. He did not quote a source on the subject, but the Avs are another team that has played well in the regular season but was not impressive in the postseason the last two years. Adding a player like Toews would theoretically give the Avs a team with a stronger defensive presence.

In addition to playing on a Stanley Cup winning team in 2010, 2013 and 2015, Toews has won the Selke Trophy, the Mark Messier Award and he also took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2010.