While the season for the Colorado Avalanche ended in extremely disappointing fashion with their opening-round loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, the play of defenseman Cale Makar during the regular season campaign was once again top notch.

It was to nobody's surprise that he took home the Norris Trophy for the second time in his NHL career, officially being named the winner on Wednesday.

The 14th defenseman to win the Norris multiple times, and just the sixth player to win at least two in the first six years of their NHL career. All Hail Cale. 📰: https://t.co/O2zH9DGLGz pic.twitter.com/qS0lsrGBwT — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

He was surprised with the award while making a stop at his parents' house in Calgary while golfing, a gesture that caught him off guard but that he immensely appreciated nonetheless, via NHL.com.

“My first thought was honestly that one of the boys that I was playing with won some golf trophy and it was a surprise,” Makar said. “Definitely wasn't on my radar, that's for sure.

“Any time you get recognized for something like this, it's very cool. It's very special to be able to (win) this a second time. To have the group of guys that we did — it seems cliche to say, but it's truly a team award.”

“It's really special to have everyone here because he wouldn't be here if it wasn't for everyone else too,” Makar's wife, Tracy, said. “I'm so proud of him.”

Article Continues Below

Makar previously took home the award in the 2021-22 season, during which he helped the Avalanche win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. Adding to his incredible season that year was his being named the recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the postseason.

Cale Makar has now won the Norris Trophy twice

Makar is now officially a two-time winner of the Norris Trophy, and is now the 14th defenseman in NHL history to win the award multiple times.

However, many fans may recognize him more for his incredible offensive abilities rather than his work on the back end. Makar scored 30 goals in 2024-25, the first time an NHL defenseman has lit the lamp 30 times since Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green did so with 31 goals in the 2008-09 season.

He was also particularly effective when the Avalanche were on the man-advantage, scoring a career-high 12 power-play goals.