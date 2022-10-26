3 best Aaron Judge landing spots if he’s played his last game with Yankees

The New York Yankees crashed and burned out of the 2022 MLB Playoffs after getting swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros. Now, they have to quickly turn their attention towards their star outfielder Aaron Judge, who is set to hit free agency after a historic season of hitting this year.

Even though Judge is coming off of a horrid postseason campaign, the Yankees have made it clear they are intent on doing whatever it takes to re-sign Judge. That simply may not be enough, though, as Judge may decide he’s had enough of New York and try his luck elsewhere. Judge is going to get paid, it’s just a matter of who is paying him.

Judge’s tenure in free agency could create a bidding war never before seen in MLB free agency, and it will be interesting to see whether he stays with the Yankees or goes somewhere else. If Judge has indeed played his last game with the Yankees, here are the top three landing spots for the star slugger in free agency.

3. Boston Red Sox

Just the thought of Judge defecting to Boston likely makes Yankees fans sick, but there’s a shot that this could happen this offseason. The Red Sox will likely be big players this offseason after sitting out most of the 2021 offseason, only to end up finishing in last place in the AL East. That could lead the Sox to make a surprise run at Judge in free agency.

Boston has money to spend this offseason, with big deals for J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, and potentially Xander Bogaerts, all coming off the books. The Red Sox have two prime objectives this offseason, and that involves re-signing Bogaerts and inking Rafael Devers to a long-term extension. But if they miss on either of those deals, they could go for Aaron Judge.

The Sox perplexingly decided to let Kyle Schwarber walk in free agency, and then traded Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving them with only two capable starting outfielders heading into the season. Boston had a big hole in their spacious right field all season long, and it could have Judge’s name written all over it if their front office decides to be aggressive. This move would shock the MLB for sure, and it may be worth keeping an eye on Boston as a dark horse suitor for Judge.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

A lot of teams are going to be in on Judge, but the next two teams are the two most likely to snatch him away from New York if he does decide to leave. The first of those two teams is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who always seem to find a way to be in on top free agents. And early reports suggest that after another disappointing postseason run, the Dodgers are going to go all in on Judge.

This is an interesting strategy from L.A., as they have bigger needs on their roster than outfield. But that hasn’t stopped them from pursuing marquee free agents before, and it likely won’t this offseason either. If the Dodgers want Judge, they have the resources needed to get him. Plus, they are a perennial World Series contender, and Judge could be the final piece they need to get them another title.

The Dodgers are reportedly planning on sending Mookie Betts to second base and letting Trea Turner walk in free agency in order to make a run at Aaron Judge. It’s not the most conventional plan, but if the Dodgers can add Judge, their lineup would easily become the best in the league if it wasn’t already. Los Angeles is unsurprisingly planning on making a run at Judge, which could be bad news for the rest of the MLB.

1. San Francisco Giants

Just one season after finishing with the best record in baseball, the San Francisco Giants missed the playoffs entirely this season, and they aren’t happy about it. As a result, they are expected to make some big moves in free agency, and it sounds like they have set their sights squarely on Judge.

The Giants overachieving 2021 team came back down to earth in 2022, although the front office didn’t exactly do much last offseason in an effort to build off their successful 2021 campaign. They finished 81-81 on the season, but it’s clear that’s not enough for a team that was entering the season with legitimate postseason aspirations, despite playing in the same division as the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

San Fran could quickly put themselves back on the map in the NL West by landing Judge. Free agency hasn’t even started, but reports have surfaced saying that the Giants will not allow themselves to be outbid for Judge’s services. If that ends up being true, it’s tough to see another team doing more than the Giants to land Judge, making them the top team that could potentially steal Aaron Judge away from the Yankees.