The Philadelphia Flyers haven't exactly been shy about the fact that James van Riemsdyk was not long for Philly. Former GM Chuck Fletcher shopped the veteran winger around the league at the NHL Trade Deadline. And he nearly dealt van Riemsdyk before the trade fell apart at the 11th hour.

Now, the 34-year-old hits the open market on Saturday. His days in a Flyers sweater are likely over after five seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. His second go-around in Philadelphia was okay, but not overly impressive.

van Riemsdyk scored 27 goals in his first season back with the Flyers. However, he would go on to eclipse 20 goals just once more in orange and black. The pending UFA scored just 12 goals this past season, his lowest total since he scored 11 goals in 2011-12, the final season of his first Flyers tenure.

Let's be crystal clear: van Riemsdyk is not a big-ticket item this summer. Even in a thin NHL Free Agency class, the 34-year-old represents more of a depth option for interested teams. But which teams could be interested in his services? Here are three potential fits for veteran winger James van Riemsdyk.

The Blue Jackets are looking to take a major step after a highly disappointing season in 2022-23. van Riemsdyk is not a needle-mover for the franchise. Columbus added that through drafting Adam Fantilli on Wednesday.

However, van Riemsdyk still provides value in the experience he brings. Though he didn't play the biggest role, he did go to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 with the Flyers. He has experienced what it takes to truly be successful in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets do only have around $4 million left to work with under the salary cap. However, the 34-year-old free agent likely won't command a massive payday from any interested team this summer. James van Riemsdyk could come in on a cheap deal and provide an added scoring punch on the team's bottom six.

Remember that near trade from the NHL Trade Deadline involving van Riemsdyk? The team that nearly acquired him was the Detroit Red Wings. You'd have to imagine Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman is still interested. Especially since he doesn't have to give up an asset to make it work.

The Red Wings are letting a few of their forwards walk to free agency. Pius Suter and Alex Chiasson are two of those players who are testing the market on Saturday. There is room on the roster to add van Riemsdyk.

Detroit has north of $30 million to work after buying out the recently-acquired Kailer Yamamoto. They need to add $8.43 million just to reach the NHL's salary cap floor. van Riemsdyk certainly won't cost $8.43M. The point is, Detroit has every incentive to pursue this if the veteran winger still appeals to them.

James van Riemsdyk could slot into Detroit's bottom six to add a bit of goal-scoring depth. Perhaps he mentors young wingers such as Jonatan Berggren and Klim Kostin, as well.

I noted earlier that van Riemsdyk's most recent time with the Flyers was his second tenure with the team. That's because he spent six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs after a trade in 2012.

JVR played through some dark days in Toronto. And he also experienced the team's early resurgence as one of the better teams in the league. Perhaps now is the time for the two sides to reunite once again.

The Maple Leafs have $5.9 million in salary cap space to work with. Furthermore, Toronto is letting a number of forwards hit NHL Free Agency on Saturday. Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari, and Alex Kerfoot are a few of those pending free agents.

Toronto should have enough money to work something out with van Riemsdyk. And they have room on the roster to work this out, as well. A reunion certainly could be in the cards for JVR in Toronto.