In the second salary cap dump of the day on Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers shipped young forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin east to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations, the teams announced.

Both Yamamoto and Kostin have become expendable to the Oilers after their offense dried up in 2022-23. The 24-year-old Yamamoto scored just 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games last season, while Kostin scored 11 goals and 21 points over 57 games.

Yamamoto spent two long stints on LTIR reserve this season, causing him to miss 24 games, and he really wasn't able to carve out a significant role in Edmonton's top-six.

Kostin is a former first-round pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2017 NHL Draft, and was acquired by the Oilers in a trade last October. He is coming off a one-year, $750,000 pact.

The move frees up $8.9 million in projected cap space; Yamamoto has a $3.1 million cap hit for next season, while Kostin is a restricted free agent who will need a new contract, whether that is in Detroit or elsewhere. Oilers GM Ken Holland hinted earlier in the week that Kostin was considering a move back to Russia with a KHL club.

Priority number one with the new money for the Oilers will be re-signing restricted free agent defenseman and budding young star Evan Bouchard, who has become a key contributor on one of the league's best powerplays with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

How big a role either of the two forwards play in Detroit is up in the air, but Yamamoto will likely be on the team's opening night roster in 2023-24, while Kostin could be back in his home country before the offseason is over.