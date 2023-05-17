Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The San Antonio Spurs may have exited the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery as the biggest winners of the night, but the Charlotte Hornets won’t be too far behind with the jubilation they surely felt when they leapt two spots to bring home the second overall pick. It may not net the Hornets Wembanyama, but having the next-best consolation prize surely isn’t the worst thing in the world, as they will have their pick of the litter among the best non-Wembanyama prospects.

Standing out among those non-Wembanyama prospects are Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, forming the consensus top 3 of the 2023 NBA Draft. For almost the entire draft process, Henderson has turned some heads as the presumptive second-best prospect of his class with his combination of top-shelf athleticism and incredible floor general skills at such a young age. However, there’s a possibility that the Hornets zig when everyone expects them to zag.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Hornets could very well decide to take Brandon Miller instead of Scoot Henderson due to the perceived fit issues between Henderson and incumbent franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball. Adding even more fuel to the fire, Dick Weiss of BlueStar Media said wrote that the Hornets are “expected” to take the forward out of Alabama.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Hornets decide to prioritize fit over best player available, a line of thinking that non-contending teams shouldn’t entertain given how upping their talent base must be their number one priority. Nevertheless, it’s also too early to gauge whether the fit between Ball and Henderson will prove to be iffy, especially when Ball has shown the ability to space the floor which allows him to complement Henderson’s slashing game.

However, it certainly looks like teams are deciding that the talent gap between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson isn’t that huge. Thus, if that truly is the case, then the Hornets will be justified in whatever they decide to do with the second overall pick. Miller isn’t too shabby a prospect to take anyway, as at 6’9, he looks the part of a future two-way star on the wing who can create his own shot off the dribble.