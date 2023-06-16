With the NHL offseason officially upon us, the trade stoves have been burning hot already. There are many enticing trade targets available, and several of them come from the Winnipeg Jets, including star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg's exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs was ugly to say the least. The Jets lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights, the eventual Stanley Cup champions, and head coach Rick Bowness publicly criticized his players for their lack of effort. With another disappointing exit and even more questions about the locker room, the Jets may be ready to blow it up this offseason. That includes trading away some of their top forwards such as Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois, but also potentially moving on from star goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Reportedly, Hellebuyck has no interest in signing another extension in Winnipeg after his current contract expires next offseason. Letting Hellebuyck walk for nothing would be a disaster for the Jets, and with a fire sale likely on the horizon, the star goalie may have already played his last game in a Jets uniform.

It's not often that a Vezina-caliber goalie comes on the market, let alone one with a cap hit of just $6.17 million for one more season. Throughout his time in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck has a .916 save percentage and a 2.66 goals against average. He's been one of the NHL's best goalies for years now, and he'll attract a ton of interest on the trade market.

With that said, here are the three best trade destinations for Hellebuyck this offseason.

3. Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have been linked to seemingly every big-name trade target, and it's not hard to see why. L.A. is a team on the rise, with two straight playoff appearances following a swift rebuild. With the Kings still boasting a very good prospect pool, the future looks very bright.

If there's one area the Kings need some help in, it's in net. L.A.'s goalie situation was a bit of mess last season, to put it lightly.

Franchise icon Jonathan Quick regressed badly and was eventually traded at the deadline. Cal Pedersen flopped in the first year of his extension, and the Kings recently traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers to get out of that contract. Joonas Korpisalo was good after arriving at the deadline, but he's a free agent and unlikely to return. That leaves Pheonix Copley as the only goalie under contract next season, and while he was good last season, he's still a 31-year-old journeyman.

Landing Connor Hellebuyck would make all of those goaltending issues a thing of the past. The Kings can fit him under the cap this season, then extend him once they have more room next season. They also have plenty of prospects to offer, so building a viable trade package isn't a concern. All in all, this could be what L.A. needs to become a true Stanley Cup contender.

2. New Jersey Devils

Like Los Angeles, New Jersey is another young, exciting team on the rise. The Devils exceeded all expectations this season, finishing third in the regular-season standings with 112 points. With the window opening the season and several stars in the making, New Jersey has a bright future ahead.

That said, the goalie position remains a question for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek had a strong debut season in the Garden State, but struggled badly throughout the playoffs. Akira Schmid came in to save the day against the New York Rangers, but he too had a brutal series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Finally, Mackenzie Blackwood has fallen out of favor after a strong start to his career, and the Devils may not even qualify the RFA this offseason.

The Devils must solidify their goalie situation to cement themselves as contenders, and acquiring Hellebuyck is the best way to do so. There are some snags, such as a potentially tight cap situation and a potential roadblock for Schmid. However, this is the best move for New Jersey to win right away.

1. Buffalo Sabres

After more than a decade of misery, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel for Buffalo. The Sabres were in the playoff race until the very end, and even though they fell short, they have plenty to be proud of. With 40-goal scorer Tage Thompson and a loaded prospect pool, a new era of Sabres hockey may be on the horizon.

Although, say it with me now, Buffalo needs more certainty in net to truly contend. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie both had sub-.900 save percentages this season, and Craig Anderson retired after over 20 years in the league. Devon Levi looked promising at the end of the season, but with only seven NHL games, is the 21-year-old ready to be a full-time starter?

If the Sabres want to break their playoff drought ASAP, then acquiring Connor Hellebuyck is the way to go. Adding a Vezina-winner would turn goaltending from a weakness to a strength in Buffalo.

The downside is that, if the Sabres extend Hellebuyck, then it may hamper Levi's development. If they can get past that concern, though, they need to pull the trigger.