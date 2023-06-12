The Winnipeg Jets will have to work double hard if they want to keep goalie Connor Hellebuyck beyond the 2023-23 NHL season. The next NHL campaign will be the last for Hellebuyck with the team per his current deal and unless he signs an extension with the Jets, he's going somewhere else, either via a trade or through free agency in 2024.

However, Jets fans might have to manage their hopes about the potential of Connor Hellebuyck staying for multiple seasons with the team, as he reportedly is not interested in inking another deal in Winnipeg, per The Athletic.

Then there’s Connor Hellebuyck (No. 2 on the trade board 2.0) and Mark Scheifele (No. 3), both entering the last year of their deals. Odds are both are traded this summer. And there should be no confusion about whether Hellebuyck has interest in signing an extension in Winnipeg. That ship has sailed. His next contract will be with a new team.

Hellebuyck has only played for the Jets so far in his NHL career. He was taken by Winnipeg in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and made his debut in The Show in the 2015-16 campaign. Since becoming a regular in the pros, Hellebuyck has been one of the best in the league in patrolling the crease. He has three Vezina Trophy nominations and three All-Star appearances to show for it. That's not to mention getting Hart Memorial Trophy votes in three separate seasons.

Connor Hellebuyck is set to earn $6.156 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.