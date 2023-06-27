The Los Angeles Kings seem to be on the verge of something special. After completing a quick rebuild, the Kings have finished third in the Pacific Division and made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. While they lost to the Edmonton Oilers on both occasions, the Kings have a strong roster now and a solid prospect pool for a bright future.

This offseason is shaping up to be an exciting time for L.A. fans. The Kings have already made a couple of big moves, namely shedding salary in a three-team trade with the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, then using that cap space to extend defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, their big trade-deadline pickup. Those moves are likely just the appetizers, though, as the Kings have been linked to several high-profile trade targets. Trading defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes over the weekend shows the Kings have something big in the works.

But who are some of the players L.A. may be eyeing this offseason? Without further ado, here are three players the Kings should pursue.

3. Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames

If there's one area the Kings need to improve, it's in between the pipes. Goaltending was a massive problem for L.A., which finished with the fifth-worst save percentage in the league at .892.

Cal Petersen and franchise legend Jonathan Quick struggled mightily, and both have been traded in the last few months. Phoenix Copley had a good year, but he's a 31-year-old journeyman and the Kings' only goalie under contract next season, which they probably want to address. Trade-deadline pickup Joonas Korpisalo played very well after arriving in L.A., but as a UFA, his return seems unlikely.

The Kings could look to the trade market to fix this weakness, and one intriguing option is Flames goalie Dan Vladar. Affectionately known as “Darth Vladar” by fans, the 25-year-old is coming off a rough season with a .894 save percentage and a 2.87 goals against average. However, he is still very young with room to grow, and his contract is a steal with a cap hit of just $2.2 million for two more years.

The reason why Calgary may trade Vladar is to make room for Dustin Wolf, the top goalie in the AHL. With starting goalie Jacob Markstrom's contract being nearly unmovable, the Flames may not have much of a choice but to trade Vladar. L.A. could pounce on the opportunity, and while Vladar isn't the sexiest option, he does have some good upside.

2. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

If the Kings want to bring in a bigger fish, perhaps they could look to their cross-town rivals. Anaheim goalie John Gibson has been in trade rumors for a while now, but it seems more real than ever now. The Ducks are in the thick of a deep rebuild, so trading Gibson could net them some solid assets.

To put it lightly, Gibson's stats this season weren't pretty. He had a .899 save percentage and a 3.99 goals against average, both career lows. However, the Ducks' defense was legitimately one of the worst in NHL history, so it's difficult to judge his performance.

Even still, Gibson is a very talented goalie who can succeed with a good enough team. The Kings could help him succeed, as they have a strong blue line that allowed the fourth-fewest shots in the league. There are hurdles to overcome, such as Gibson's contract ($6.4 million cap hit until 2027), and whether the Ducks would even consider trading him to an in-state rival. If they can sort that all out, though, Gibson could give them a proven, stable presence in net.

1. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets

This seems to be almost a lock at this point. The Kings and Jets are in deep discussions for a deal involving Dubois, and it could become official very soon. Even with the Montreal Canadiens reportedly making a late push, the Kings seem poised to land the former No. 3 pick.

Dubois has a lot to offer if/when he does head to L.A. He's a true power forward, able to score and throw the body around when needed. Dubois is also very young, having just turned 25, so his upside could be even greater. With him, Anze Kopitar, and Philip Danault down the middle, the Kings would become a matchup nightmare for any opponent.

The big questions surrounding this deal are the trade package and presumed extension with Dubois. Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi have been rumored as part of the trade package, but the Kings would like to avoid including former No. 2 pick Quinton Byfield. As for the extension, which will likely come in around $9 million per year, could make L.A.'s cap situation tight. Sending salary the other way could help with that, though.

While a very risky move, Dubois would be an excellent addition and key piece of the future for L.A.