Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson is likely not sticking around this offseason. After years of team underperformance, the former All-Star netminder has requested a trade out of town.

Gibson is an interesting piece on the trade market this summer. The 29-year-old has a track record of incredible play in goal. However, his numbers have not exactly looked the best in recent years.

This past season, Gibson won just 14 games as the Ducks finished with the worst record in the league. He recorded a 3.99 goals against average and an .899 save percentage in 52 starts.

The 29-year-old netminder has not posted a goals against average lower than 2.80 since 2017-18. Furthermore, his last season with a save percentage higher than .905 came in 2018-19.

Any interested teams has a major question to answer before making this trade. Are these less-than-ideal numbers a product of bad Ducks teams? Or is John Gibson himself not what he used to be?

Obviously, the answer to that question remains to be seen. Regardless, let's take a look at three teams that could swing a trade for the three-time All-Star goaltender.

The Sabres had pretty much every hallmark of a great team last season. They had a dynamic offense led by Tage Thompson and a resurgent Jeff Skinner. Their defense came around as well, with Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin leading the way.

All Buffalo missed was solid, reliable goaltending. And their lack of reliable goaltending was their downfall. Buffalo missed the playoffs last season, but just barely. Acquiring Gibson could push the Sabres into the playoffs next season.

Gibson does have a 10-team no-trade clause, which the Sabres have to consider. If he's willing to waive, or the Sabres aren't on the list, Buffalo has nearly $17 million in cap space to work with this summer. They can take on Gibson's $6.5 million cap hit if they need to.

Buffalo has young netminders in Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen pushing for a spot. Adding a veteran next to them will be beneficial in the short and long term for the Sabres.

The Kings, like the Sabres, didn't have much in the way of stable goaltending this past season. Unlike the Sabres, however, the Kings made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference.

Part of the reason Los Angeles made it in is their acquisition of a goalie at the trade deadline. They acquired goaltender Joonas Koprisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a rather controversial move in March.

Korpisalo could certainly return to Los Angeles this summer. In the event he doesn't, a trade with the Ducks for Gibson could be worthwhile. Even if intra-division trades are tricky to pull off.

The Kings provide Gibson with a better team in front of him, especially defensively. That could help bring his numbers back up. And he could be the missing piece as Los Angeles seeks another deep playoff run.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006 this past season. However, they are not looking to tear their team down and rebuild from scratch. Especially with Kyle Dubas now at the helm.

Pittsburgh's first-choice goalie, Tristan Jarry, is headed to free agency. The Penguins certainly can bring Jarry back with a little cap manoeuvring. If that doesn't work, John Gibson is not a bad fallback option.

Of course, the no-trade list will factor into this. However, it is worth noting that Gibson is a native of Pittsburgh. That could make this less of an obstacle for the Penguins in trade discussions.

The Penguins have the pieces to make a return to the playoffs next season. Perhaps the final piece to the puzzle is a hometown kid looking for a chance to compete once again.