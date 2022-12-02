Published December 2, 2022

After months of college football, the 2022 conference championship week is officially here. This Friday night, one of the most anticipated games of the season can have serious implications in the postseason. The No. 11 Utah Utes and No. 4 USC Trojans will face each other in Las Vegas in pursuit of the Pac-12 title. This means it is time for some Utah football bold predictions.

The Utes started the season as No. 7, but a loss to then-unranked Florida removed them from the top 10. The team then continued its year with some solid victories, losing only on the road to ranked schools. At 9-3, a conference championship could give Utah a spot in one of the New Year’s Six bowls.

On the other side of the matchup, the Trojans are coming off a fantastic 11-1 regular season. Most importantly, they entered the College Football Playoff top four after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A win versus Utah would guarantee them in the Semifinals.

The problem is that USC’s only loss in 2022 came against Utah. Playing in Salt Lake City, the Utes pulled off a thrilling 43-42 upset. Utah now hopes it can repeat its success on Friday.

With a lot at stake for both teams, this contest could be one for the ages. With that being said, here are three bold college football predictions for Utah’s Pac-12 Championship Game versus USC on Friday.

3. Dalton Kincaid gets 100+ receiving yards, at least one touchdown

One of the biggest reasons for Utah’s success in 2022 has been the emergence of Dalton Kincaid. Not only has he become a key weapon in the Utes’ receiving corps, but he is now one of the best tight ends in the nation.

In the regular season, Kincaid has totaled 66 catches for 850 yards and eight touchdowns. He leads the FBS in all those categories among tight ends.

In the previous outing between Utah and USC, he had his best individual performance in 2022. The senior finished with 16 receptions for 234 yards, both season-highs, and a score. This broke Utah records for his position, as well as the most receiving yards for a Ute since Carl Harry had 255 more than three decades ago.

I think Utah TE Dalton Kincaid has a good chance to be a better fantasy TE than Michael Mayer. ☑️Moves great for his size

☑️Fantastic ball skills

☑️Makes plays after the catch. He DOMINATED a potential playoff team in USC. #2023NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/TURUm68bCU — Cleb (@kielpro88) December 1, 2022

The only issue with Kincaid is that he got banged up late in the Colorado game. While head coach Kyle Whittingham said he expects the tight end to play, it will be interesting to see how it will affect his game.

Should he be fully recovered, expect Kincaid to have another great performance against the Trojans. He could go for 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown.

2. Cameron Rising throws for 300+ yards, and multiple touchdowns

A huge part of Kincaid’s success is thanks to the guy passing to him. Cameron Rising is having a solid season that even gave him some Heisman buzz at some point. Despite his chances going down with the three losses this year, Rising still deserves some recognition for bouncing back from the bad loss to Florida in Week 1.

In 2022, the quarterback is completing 66.4% of his pass attempts for 2,629 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also rushed 60 times for a total of 391 yards and six scores.

Versus the Trojans earlier this year, Rising went 30-for-44 for a season-best 415 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. He also added 60 yards on the ground for three scores. Most importantly, one of those rushing touchdowns came in the final minute of the game. He then gave his team the lead with a clutch 2-point conversion.

UTAH LEADS!@Utah_Football converts for 2 to take the 1-point lead late! pic.twitter.com/e2R04hx8SI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022

This game was the only one where Rising surpassed 300 passing yards in 2022. While USC’s defense has its qualities, his best day came when the Utes needed the most. Because of that, the bold prediction is that Rising will have another great performance on Friday. He should throw for 300-plus yards again as well as multiple touchdowns.

1. Utah makes it a one-score game

All things considered, it is difficult to imagine anything other than a fantastic game. Both teams enter the day with a lot to prove, and the result will seriously impact the remainder of their seasons.

Because of that, this could be a more slow-paced contest in the first half as both schools will try to take care of the football and control the game. In the end, turnovers could be what set them apart. Also, do not be surprised if it goes down to the kickers.

Also, expect a “game of chess” in the final minutes. There is a high possibility this goes back to their previous matchup this season, with a team taking the lead in the final seconds.

The bold prediction is that Utah will make it a one-score contest. It could go either way, but it should be a close one for all 60 minutes of football and perhaps even some overtime play.