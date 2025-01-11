Texas football stared at the end zone with under two minutes left inside the 10-yard line. The Longhorns had Ohio State on the ropes with one more chance to tie the game. But Quinn Ewers took a massive hit and fumbled, turning into seven points and sealing the Cotton Bowl loss.

As Ohio State celebrated the 28-14 victory Friday, Texas didn't just walk toward its locker room tasting defeat. The ‘Horns are now walking into an offseason filled with needed changes. All in the name of finishing the job as national champion in 2026.

The Longhorns must change these three things heading into next season to have a shot at ending their now two-decade national title dry spell. What are those changes that need to be made? All three reside on the offensive side of the football.

Time for Arch Manning, post Quinn Ewers

Ewers delivered his future plans to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel before the game: He doesn't see himself playing in another College Football Playoff game.

Time now for the Arch Manning era in Austin. Texas fans earned an early glimpse of the potential on Oct. 19. Manning replaced a benched Ewers that night at Darnell K. Royal Stadium in the 30-15 Georgia win.

Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian still needs to add depth in the QB room. But that's going to mean finding a quality backup for Manning in the portal. Or even settling for a walk-on QB to ensure Manning has a non-threat for his pending QB1 status.

The list of portal option to backup Manning, though, are dwindling. Texas 247Sports insider Hank South once suggested the school should throw an NIL deal for Cameron Rising, who left Utah. Rising ironically committed to Texas and roamed the campus from 2018 to 2019. However, he's endured an oft-injured career with the Utes.

“Sark” has the option to ride with the other QBs anticipated to throw during spring practice. He has 2024 high school All-American Trey Owens and four-star freshman K.J. Lacey coming. Regardless, this is officially Manning's team moving forward. And he'll need major help involving this next area we're bringing up.

Texas must tweak offensive line

That Ewers fumble is going to get replayed for all the wrong reasons. And the sack fires off the signal that it's time to tweak the offensive trenches moving forward.

The ‘Horns are already expected to lose Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner and Jake Majors. Right tackle Cam Williams, though, faces a critical offseason. He endured a brutal night in Arlington and was unfortunately the OL who surrendered that final sack and fumble. Williams looks bound to be tested this spring.

Texas' offensive line crew for '25 looks young and promising. Trevor Goosby filled in nicely when injuries hit the tackle room late in the season. The ‘Horns even signed four OLs for the 2025 class. Sarkisian and OL coach Kyle Flood, however, likely doesn't want to throw the incoming freshmen in right away with Manning projected behind center.

The ‘Horns look better off adding a portal addition or two in the trenches. Former USC interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is one name still available. Sarkisian, Flood and the entire Longhorns staff must ensure Manning gets consistent protection moving forward. Ewers took 15 total sacks in the final four games — including six during the Southeastern Conference title game and the four the Buckeyes handed him.

Texas needs new WR1 to step up

Austin is a hotbed for future NFL wide receiver talent. Just look at Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Adonai Mitchell — all of whom entered the 2024 draft together.

Matthew Golden appears to be next to the league. Although he can return for his senior season. But Texas can additionally lose Isaiah Bond to the league.

Ryan Wingo fuels intrigue for the future after averaging 16.3 yards per catch as a freshman. De'Andre Moore is another to get energized about if you're a Longhorns fan — after scoring seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Texas passed on pursuing some high-profile portal names available at the WR spot. Names like Micah Hudson and Kevin “K.C.” Concepcion pivoted to rival Texas A&M. But Sarkisian is welcoming a high-powered '25 class of perimeter playmakers. Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench are incoming five-stars. Four-star Daylan McCutcheon provides additional future weaponry.

But Texas must start thinking about its next WR1 with Golden likely joining Ewers in the league. Perhaps Bond as well.