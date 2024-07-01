After loading up on talent in free agency and the NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles now find themselves with one of the deepest rosters in not just the NFC East but the entire league period, regardless of division or conference.

And yet, when any team loads up on interesting talents, there are inevitably going to be players who no longer have a spot on the depth chart, leading to trades, practice squad offers, and, ultimately, releases.

Will Eagles fans miss a depth guard, a boom-or-bust wide receiver, or even a former starter in the defensive backfield after stealing Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants? Normal fans probably won't but that doesn't mean Howie Roseman won't have to make some tough decisions later this summer, as the Eagles simply have more good players then they have roster spots heading into the 2024 season.

Three players who might not make the Philadelphia Eagles' roster.

3. Matt Hennessy

When the Eagles signed Matt Hennessy earlier this year, it was to compete with Tyler Steen at right guard and serve as a utility reserve if he didn't start.

On paper, the idea was sound; Hennessy's an East Coast guy, played his college ball at Temple, and despite being a solid enough player for the Atlanta Falcons over the past four years as a third-round pick, he was undervalued on the open market, signing a one-year, $1.75 million deal while his peers like Jon Runyan landed a three-year, $30 million deal.

Is Hennessy a tier below Runyan? Yes, probably so, but he certainly isn't that much worse, especially considering how much better Philly's offensive line is than, well, basically every team in the NFL. Give him a chance to be a lunch pail player with Cam Jurgens at the center, and who knows, maybe he could end up having an incredible run on the offensive line long-term as a fan-favorite road grader.

And yet, after watching Mekhi Becton take snaps at guard in addition to offensive tackle, Howie Roseman sign former Houston Texans guard Max Scharping, and the team draft Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon on Day 3, one has to wonder what the future holds for Hennessy and if he could end up playing elsewhere this fall if he doesn't reach initial expectations. While depth is important, if Hennessy isn't going to be active on game days because of Becton, Keegan, Scharping, and McMahon, the Eagles may simply opt to let him go.

When the Eagles signed Parris Campbell to a one-year, $1.3 million contract, it felt like an interesting contract for an interesting reclamation project.

Mind you, the Eagles had already landed DeVante Parker, who was expected to serve as the team's WR3, and had a slew of draft picks to fill out the back end of the roster, so giving the former Ohio State product a chance to prove himself as a player worthy of a long-term contract had very little downside, as if he didn't work out, the Eagles still had plenty of options to stick with.

And yet, after watching Parker retire but landing Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson in the draft and John Ross as a late free-agent addition, one has to wonder if the Eagles could cut bait on Campbell if he doesn't stand out this summer, especially if another player jumps out ahead as a low-cost lottery jackpot.

Will Campbell end up looking like a true WR3, proving he should start next to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith? Or will someone like Wilson look like the next Alshon Jeffery and/or Ross provide enough pop on the outside to bring some old DeSean Jackson plays back to the playbook?

That, friends, is the $1.3 million question.

1. James Bradberry

After playing some really bad football in 2023, most fans wouldn't mind it if James Bradberry never suited up for the Eagles ever again, with whatever dead cap space added to the books for his exit a worthy sacrifice for the greater good.

Fortunately, the Eagles clearly felt that way too, as they added defensive backs with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL draft in addition to the return of Darius Slay, intriguing second-year Bulldog Kelee Ringo, and recently unsuspended CB Isaiah Rodgers. Factor in a move to safety for the former Giants Pro Bowler, which never really got off of the ground considering he was injured last month during camp, and it's safe to say if Bradberry does see the field in 2024, it won't be as a perimeter cornerback attempting to defend vertical routes when it matters most.

Is Bradberry down for a much smaller role? It's hard to know, but if he isn't, maybe some other team will suffer an injury at the CB spot and offer up a late pick for Bradberry's services. If not, maybe Roseman simply releases Bradbery outright, giving the team a fresh start and the new members of the roster a chance to play a meaningful role that the 2023 free agent addition simply can't any longer.