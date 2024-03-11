For over a year, the New York Giants had tried to sign star running back Saquon Barkley to an extension, but they ended up letting him hit the open market this offseason. That proved to be a mistake, as Barkley quickly agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Giants NFC East rivals in the Philadelphia Eagles shortly after the legal tampering period opened in the NFL.
Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources.
Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum… pic.twitter.com/d2TnEWhaQ0
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Ever since the Giants decided to not franchise tag Barkley for the second straight year, the Eagles were linked to him, and it was made clear that they would be pursuing him heavily once free agency opened. Sure enough, Philadelphia managed to get their guy, while also hurting one of their division rivals in the process, so it's safe to say this is a win-win deal for them.
Barkley had an explosive campaign in 2022, but he took a step back in 2023 (247 CAR, 962 YDS, 6 TD, 41 REC, 280 YDS, 4 TD) which was largely due to the overall struggles of New York's offense. In a high-powered Eagles offense, Barkley should have tons of space to run, and he could be set to put up some massive numbers over the next three seasons with his new team.
Philadelphia's offense was already scary, but adding Barkley to a group that features Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith makes them all the more dangerous. The Eagles still have some work to do in free agency, but they have made quite the splash by signing Barkley, and it will be worth keeping an eye on them to see what moves they end up making next.