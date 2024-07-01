After an aggressive offseason in which the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen while trading Kenny Pickett, the team made its intentions clear during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers took three offensive linemen with their first four picks, with the only non-lineman being Michigan wideout Roman Wilson. In the later rounds, Pittsburgh added defensive depth at crucial positions.

The team has also released numerous veteran contributors from the 2023 campaign, including cornerback Patrick Peterson, punter Pressley Harvin, center Mason Cole, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, and wide receiver Allen Robinson, among others. This quintet represents the core of the dead weight on the Pittsburgh roster — the underperforming, overpaid players holding the team back.

Which other Steelers could find themselves off the roster this summer? Here are three cut candidates on the Steelers' roster ahead of NFL training camp

Quez Watkins (WR)

After the Steelers finished 25th in passing yards last season, the receiver corps looks much different in 2024. The front office traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers and released veteran Allen Robinson. To replace these departing pass-catchers, Pittsburgh drafted Michigan wide Roman Wilson in the third round while also signing free agents Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins. All three players have a decent production history, but none exceeded 250 receiving yards in 2023.

With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith at the helm and quarterback Russell Wilson under center, it remains to be seen which of these veterans will have a bounce-back campaign in 2024. Miller and Jefferson both have clear roles in the Steelers offense, with Miller offering the quickness as a slot threat to replace Diontae Johnson and Jefferson filling the team's need for a savvy route-runner. As for Quez Watkins, the former Philadelphia Eagle is a speedster — a role already occupied by Calvin Austin III.

With no clear path for Quez Watkins, the 26-year-old becomes an obvious cut candidate ahead of Steelers training camp.

James Daniels (OG), Dan Moore Jr. (OT)

The Steelers also revamped their offensive line during the offseason. The team drafted three o-linemen — Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick — with their first five picks in the NFL Draft. Fautanu figures to slot in at one of the tackle spots opposite Broderick Jones, Frazier should take over at center, and McCormick is a contender to start at the right guard spot. Left guard Isaac Seumalo is also secure in his spots, leaving James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. as the only returning linemen worrying about their starting roles.

Daniels has made 32 starts during his two seasons in Pittsburgh, and while he has hardly been a standout player, he was among the more consistent players on a mediocre line — allowing just one sack during this period. As for Moore, he allowed a team-high eight sacks last year to go with seven sacks allowed in 2022. While Daniels has been better on the field, he also carries an $11 million salary and only has a $2.9 million cap hit if the Steelers release him — a saving of more than $8 million.

With two rookies likely slotting in as day-one starters on this offensive line and the potential for Mason McCormick to be the third rookie starter, James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. will struggle to find the field in 2024. Do not be surprised if the Steelers release another veteran offensive lineman ahead of training camp.