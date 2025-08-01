It has been an interesting training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And it’s nice for them to have star T.J. Watt back in the fold. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers sent a warning to critics with a Packers comparison, according to nytimes.com.

“There are a lot of people talking about other teams, and at this point it’s totally fine,” Rodgers said. “I mean, some of the teams we’ve had that were great over the years in Green Bay were kind of afterthoughts at times.

But, you know, I think the way we’re built, we’ve got a chance to be one of those teams in the mix when we get to December. When the weather changes, and you’ve got to win some cold-weather games. And I’ve done that in the past over the years.”

QB Aaron Rodgers likes Steelers' makeup

Rodgers said he sees positive things about the Steelers for 2025.

“A lot of guys are battle-strong and have been through some tough stuff,” Rodgers said. “And with the leadership we’ve got — and with Mike T. (Tomlin) — I like our chances.”

Rodgers said he has respect for Tomlin despite the fact that it wasn’t an immediate bro-fest.

“We didn’t have a friendship from Day 1, but there was a respect level that was definitely mutual that I felt from the first conversation on,” Rodgers said. “He talked about it the other day (in a meeting): Listening is a skill. I was sorting through a lot of stuff in my personal life. I didn’t need to be recruited. But I appreciated the way that he talked to me. And the respect that he had for me that came out every time we talked. And I think he’s a big part of this whole thing.”

As for Tomlin, he said Rodgers still has what it takes to help a team win football games. However, it’s likely more of a manager role. Rodgers doesn’t rack up the 300-yard passing games like he did in the past. And it seems unlikely the Steelers would rely on that this year.

“I don’t see any deterioration in his skill set or his talents, his ability to throw the football, his passion or relationship with the game,” Tomlin said. “He’s been really consistent in his messaging, dating back to the spring. His agenda is and has been winning, and that’s music to my ears. The love affair that he has with his game is equally as attractive to me as his statistics or his resume.”