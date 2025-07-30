The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone all in ahead of an important 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh made a number of aggressive moves this offseason to help the team remain competitive this fall. One of those moves was signing veteran Aaron Rodgers as the team's new starter.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked about making side bets about who will start the first fight at training camp.

“I think it’ll be interesting today,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “We’re all taking side bets on who the first fight is going to be. And if I’m a betting man I’m saying that either Zach Frazier or Mason McCormick will be involved in the first fight.”

McAfee enjoyed Rodgers' joke, but reminded him that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin probably doesn't condone fighting at practice.

“Now I don’t think Tomlin is promoting fights but if you have no fights I think that’s a problem,” McAfee said.

Rodgers agreed, but he did note that fights are inevitable at NFL training camp practices.

“He’s definitely not promoting fights,” Rodgers added. “See that’s one of the rules no fighting. But if something starts , whip his a–, get it on baby.”

Fights or no, the Steelers need to be locked in during training camp.

Aaron Rodgers sheds light on relationship with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

Article Continues Below

Rodgers seems to already be fitting in well in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers also shed some light on his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin during the same interview.

“Mike T is the man,” Rodgers said. “Any hate, disrespect, and ilk is complete and utter bull****. From Day 1, when we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a head coach; I was talking to a friend. I respected the hell out of that. I have crazy respect for him… The surprise has been what a great dude he is. What a great leader he is, on top of what I've already expected, which was already high based on what I thought from afar.”

The relationship between head coach and quarterback is one of the most important in all of sports. It is great to hear that Rodgers has great respect for Tomlin.

If Rodgers meshes well into the Steelers organization, there's no telling how much success the team could have in 2025.

Steelers fans should be excited to see their new-look offense take the field later this fall.