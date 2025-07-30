The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone all in ahead of an important 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh made a number of aggressive moves this offseason to help the team remain competitive this fall. One of those moves was signing veteran Aaron Rodgers as the team's new starter.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked about making side bets about who will start the first fight at training camp.

“I think it’ll be interesting today,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “We’re all taking side bets on who the first fight is going to be. And if I’m a betting man I’m saying that either Zach Frazier or Mason McCormick will be involved in the first fight.”

McAfee enjoyed Rodgers' joke, but reminded him that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin probably doesn't condone fighting at practice.

“Now I don’t think Tomlin is promoting fights but if you have no fights I think that’s a problem,” McAfee said.

Rodgers agreed, but he did note that fights are inevitable at NFL training camp practices.

“He’s definitely not promoting fights,” Rodgers added. “See that’s one of the rules no fighting. But if something starts , whip his a–, get it on baby.”

Fights or no, the Steelers need to be locked in during training camp.

Aaron Rodgers sheds light on relationship with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

Article Continues Below
Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during training camp at Saint Vincent College . Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Rodgers seems to already be fitting in well in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers also shed some light on his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin during the same interview.

“Mike T is the man,” Rodgers said. “Any hate, disrespect, and ilk is complete and utter bull****. From Day 1, when we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a head coach; I was talking to a friend. I respected the hell out of that. I have crazy respect for him… The surprise has been what a great dude he is. What a great leader he is, on top of what I've already expected, which was already high based on what I thought from afar.”

The relationship between head coach and quarterback is one of the most important in all of sports. It is great to hear that Rodgers has great respect for Tomlin.

If Rodgers meshes well into the Steelers organization, there's no telling how much success the team could have in 2025.

Steelers fans should be excited to see their new-look offense take the field later this fall.

More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass during minicamp at their South Side facility.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin shares early impressions being around Aaron RodgersPreston Byers ·
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers sheds light on relationship with Steelers’ HC Mike TomlinBenedetto Vitale ·
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Mike Tomlin acknowledges ‘all-in’ narrative surrounding SteelersBen Strauss ·
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Darius Slay excited to do what ‘earned him a lot of money’ with SteelersJaren Kawada ·
Mike Tomlin Nike Air Force 1, Steelers, Mike Tomlin, Nike
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and his Nike Air Force 1 sneakersDominik Zawartko ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Richard Sherman concerned Jalen Ramsey’s ego could get in the way of new Steelers fitJake Faigus ·