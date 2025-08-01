Training camp is supposed to be a time for optimism. It features a clean slate, renewed focus, and the promise of what’s to come. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, though, the first week of 2025 training camp has been a mix of flashes and frustrations. The storylines that began in a whirlwind offseason have followed them to Latrobe. Sure, expectations remain sky-high for a team that has made bold moves to win now. However, some early struggles from key players are already shaping the narrative of camp.

The Drama That Preceded Camp

The Steelers arrived at camp after a very un-Steelers-like offseason full of high-profile trades and a public pursuit of free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It ended with him signing and reporting to mandatory minicamp. The Steelers hope most of the drama is behind them. This is especially true after signing star pass rusher TJ Watt to a three-year extension.

Rodgers attempted the second-most passes in the league last season, while the Steelers were fourth in rushing attempts. Secondarily, who will actually be running the show? Will it be Rodgers or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith? A year ago, Smith’s offense reportedly restricted quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage. Recall that Rodgers has historically craved the autonomy to change calls. Can Smith and Rodgers find a compromise that keeps them from butting heads in a power struggle?

As the pads came on and the first week wrapped up, three areas on the roster stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson Baptized by Fire

It didn’t take long for Kaleb Johnson, one of the Steelers' most intriguing rookies, to get a wake-up call about NFL speed. During a team period, safety DeShon Elliott forced a fumble on Johnson. Elliott stripped the ball clean in a moment that drew cheers from the defense and a chorus of groans from the crowd. Johnson had a pretty rough day. Veterans like Malik Harrison took full advantage of his inexperience, leaving him scrambling to meet expectations.

This is part of the normal learning curve, of course. Pass protection is often the last piece of the puzzle for young backs entering the league. And to be clear, outside of his pass-blocking, Johnson has shown flashes of everything the Steelers hoped for. He showed vision, burst, and toughness. His ceiling remains high, but for the Steelers, running backs need to be trusted protectors in the passing game.

The good news for Johnson is that there’s time. Camp is long, preseason games are coming, and every rep is a learning opportunity. Still, if he wants a significant role behind Jaylen Warren, he needs to figure this part of the game out fast.

Aaron Rodgers Searching for Chemistry

Even the great ones need time. For new Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, the first week of camp has been a reminder that chemistry can’t be manufactured overnight. The 40-year-old quarterback still makes throws that defy belief. That said, the connection with his new receivers simply hasn’t clicked yet.

There have been bright moments, though. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth have each had strong stretches. However, there’s been very little traction with DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin. The inconsistency was evident on the very first pass of camp, which was picked off by Patrick Queen. It showed again when Jalen Ramsey jumped a route for another interception later in the week.

Rodgers has explained that he takes chances in practice that he wouldn’t in games. Even so, the offense has looked uneven. Its rhythm constantly interrupted by batted balls, miscommunications, and frustration. Tomlin acknowledged the growing pains, calling it part of the process, but the team knows it can’t afford for that process to drag too deep into August.

The potential is obvious. You can see it every time Rodgers drops back. The question is how long before the flashes turn into something consistent.

Offensive Line Issues Mount

The third glaring concern for the Steelers has been in the trenches. That's where the offensive line has been far from steady. Injuries have been part of the story. Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo has been out with a soft tissue injury, and on Sunday, left tackle Broderick Jones left practice early with a lower-body issue.

However, even the healthy starters haven’t been sharp. Sophomore center Zach Frazier has been plagued by botched snaps. These included two consecutive days where his misfires killed plays. Those mistakes got him briefly yanked from reps. That's a rare move at this stage of camp.

It’s not just Frazier. Across the line, the group has struggled to establish rhythm in both run-blocking and pass protection. That's an issue that only magnifies the offensive inconsistencies with Rodgers and the skill players.

The Clock Is Ticking

There’s no need for panic yet, of course. Training camp is designed to expose weaknesses so they can be addressed. That said, with a new quarterback, a retooled offense, and a fan base hungry for results, the Steelers can’t afford to let these issues linger.

If Johnson can sharpen his protection, Rodgers can build chemistry, and the line can get healthy and cohesive, the Steelers' offense could be among the league’s most dangerous. For now, though, those goals feel like they’re still a few weeks away.